China-based heat pump manufacturer Haier has introduced a new commercial air-to-water heat pump range for commercial heating applications, including office buildings, small commercial facilities, and retrofit projects where higher water temperatures are required. The new system uses R290 (propane) as refrigerant and is offered in four heating capacity classes: 26 kW, 30 kW, 35 kW and 40 kW. According to the company, the new monobloc system achieves A+++ seasonal energy efficiency and can provide leaving water temperatures of up to 80 C. The manufacturer also claims to system can achieve a seasonal ...

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