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WKN: A3D066 | ISIN: GB00BPJHV584 | Ticker-Symbol: XE3
Tradegate
08.07.26 | 09:30
2,650 Euro
-0,23 % -0,006
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ITHACA ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITHACA ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6762,72411:26
2,6622,71410:35
PR Newswire
08.07.2026 10:42 Uhr
181 Leser
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Berger Montague: INVESTOR ALERT: Final Extension to file a claim in the Ithaca Energy Inc. securities settlement

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague (Canada) PC, the court appointed trustee of the claims administration process for the Ithaca Energy Inc., securities class action settlement, has extended the deadline for investors to submit their Claim Form with supporting documentation to August 20, 2026.

Investors that purchased Ithaca's common shares, CUSIP 46567104 and ISIN CA4656761XXX, between October 9, 2014 and February 25, 2015, are eligible to participate.

Each Class Member must submit a completed Claim Form on or before August 11, 2026 to participate in the settlement. Online claim submissions are available through Nuvo Claims Inc. at its secure Online Claims System.

We strongly encourage investors and institutions to complete the online Claim Form as soon as possible to avoid delays in distribution of the settlement fund. We welcome all technical questions to be directed to Nuvo Claims, and all compensation eligibility questions to Andrew Morganti.

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, DC, and Wilmington, DE.

Media Contact:

Amy Wall-Monte
215.875.3021
awallmonte@bergermontague.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/investor-alert-final-extension-to-file-a-claim-in-the-ithaca-energy-inc-securities-settlement-302820540.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.