Berger Montague: INVESTOR ALERT: Final Extension to file a claim in the Ithaca Energy Inc. securities settlement

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague (Canada) PC, the court appointed trustee of the claims administration process for the Ithaca Energy Inc., securities class action settlement, has extended the deadline for investors to submit their Claim Form with supporting documentation to August 20, 2026.

Investors that purchased Ithaca's common shares, CUSIP 46567104 and ISIN CA4656761XXX, between October 9, 2014 and February 25, 2015, are eligible to participate.

Each Class Member must submit a completed Claim Form on or before August 11, 2026 to participate in the settlement. Online claim submissions are available through Nuvo Claims Inc. at its secure Online Claims System.

We strongly encourage investors and institutions to complete the online Claim Form as soon as possible to avoid delays in distribution of the settlement fund. We welcome all technical questions to be directed to Nuvo Claims, and all compensation eligibility questions to Andrew Morganti.

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, DC, and Wilmington, DE.

Media Contact:

Amy Wall-Monte

215.875.3021

awallmonte@bergermontague.com

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