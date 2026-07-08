Hamilton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a major strategic research and commercialization initiative with McMaster University that is expected to establish a new generation of high-performance energy storage technologies for critical infrastructure applications.

The initiative marks the beginning of the Company's proprietary High C-Rate Fast-Transient Energy Storage System (HCFT-ESS) platform, combining premium European automotive battery technology with next-generation battery management systems, advanced thermal management, intelligent controls, high-speed protection systems, and artificial intelligence to create a new class of ultra-high-performance energy storage solutions. Unlike conventional battery energy storage systems designed primarily for long-duration energy shifting, the HCFT-ESS platform is being engineered to deliver extremely fast power response, exceptional thermal stability, and intelligent energy management for some of the world's fastest-growing energy markets.

The Company believes this platform has the potential to support future products across multiple high-growth sectors while creating valuable intellectual property, scalable manufacturing opportunities, and long-term shareholder value.

Designed for Three Rapidly Growing Global Markets

Rather than developing a single application-specific product, Aegis is creating a common technology platform capable of supporting multiple commercial products across critical infrastructure markets.

The Company's initial commercialization roadmap includes:

Phase One - AI Data Centres (Target: Within 12 Months)

Development of a high-power energy storage system capable of supporting rapidly fluctuating AI computing loads with ultra-fast transient response, improving power quality, resilience, and operational efficiency for next-generation AI and hyperscale data centres.

Phase Two - Port Electrification and Heavy Industrial Applications (Target: 12-24 Months)

Expansion of the HCFT-ESS platform into high-power applications including port electrification, ship-to-shore operations, container cranes, regenerative energy recovery systems, heavy industrial facilities, and other critical infrastructure requiring rapid power delivery and energy optimization.

Phase Three - Advanced Hybrid Energy Systems

Expansion of the platform into hybrid energy systems integrating Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), Micro Modular Reactors (MMRs), renewable generation, and advanced battery energy storage for remote communities, defence installations, utilities, and mission-critical infrastructure.

The Company expects each commercialization milestone to build upon the same core technology platform, allowing intellectual property developed in one market to accelerate product development across additional sectors.

Building Proprietary Technology - Not Simply Integrating Batteries

Although the program utilizes proven premium European automotive battery technology as its foundation, the Company's intellectual property is being developed around the advanced technologies that transform those batteries into commercially differentiated energy storage products.

Areas of development include:

Advanced Battery Management System (BMS) architecture specifically designed for high C-rate operation

Proprietary thermal management and cooling technologies for sustained high-power performance

Intelligent protection and fault management systems

AI-assisted battery diagnostics and predictive maintenance

High-speed energy management and system controls

Modular pack integration and scalable system architecture.

By leveraging proven automotive-grade battery technology while developing proprietary control, software, safety, and integration technologies, Aegis expects to significantly reduce technical risk while accelerating commercialization and building a valuable portfolio of defensible intellectual property.

World-Class Research and Validation at McMaster University

The program will be conducted through McMaster University's Centre for Mechatronics and Hybrid Technologies (CMHT), located within the McMaster Automotive Resource Centre (MARC), under the leadership of Professor Saeid Habibi.

CMHT is internationally recognized for advanced battery pack development, battery management systems, thermal modelling, and electrified transportation technologies, providing Aegis with access to one of North America's most advanced battery development and testing environments.

The facility enables full-scale validation of battery systems under demanding operating conditions, allowing Aegis to accelerate product development while reducing technical and commercialization risk.

Commercialization-Driven Development

While the initiative includes a four-year research and development program valued at approximately $3.71 million, its structure has been intentionally designed around progressive commercialization milestones rather than a single end-of-program objective.

The Company's objective is to introduce successive commercial products beginning with AI infrastructure applications while continuing to expand the technology platform into additional sectors throughout the program.

This phased approach allows Aegis to generate commercial opportunities, strengthen its intellectual property portfolio, and continuously expand the value of the platform over time.

Creating a Canadian Advanced Energy Manufacturing Platform

In parallel with technology development, Aegis is advancing discussions with industrial partners regarding commercialization, strategic investment opportunities, manufacturing partnerships, and future production capabilities.

The Company is also engaged in discussions regarding the potential establishment of an advanced energy storage manufacturing facility in the Greater Hamilton Region, leveraging Ontario's skilled workforce, advanced manufacturing ecosystem, and close collaboration with McMaster University.

The long-term vision is to establish an integrated Canadian centre for research, product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of advanced energy storage technologies serving both North American and international markets.

CEO COMMENT

"This initiative is about much more than research… It's about building the next generation of intelligent energy infrastructure," said Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. "By combining proven premium European automotive battery technology with proprietary innovation in battery management, thermal management, intelligent controls, and system integration, we are creating a scalable technology platform designed to support multiple commercial products across AI infrastructure, ports, and advanced hybrid energy systems. Our focus is to develop valuable intellectual property, accelerate commercialization, and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Professor Saeid Habibi, Director of the Centre for Mechatronics and Hybrid Technologies (CMHT) at McMaster University, added:

"The transition to intelligent, high-performance energy storage requires innovation not only in battery technology, but also in battery management, thermal management, system integration, and advanced controls. This collaboration combines Aegis' commercial vision with McMaster's research expertise to develop technologies that address real-world challenges in critical infrastructure. We look forward to advancing these innovations toward practical, commercial applications."

About McMaster University

McMaster University is a public research university in Hamilton, Ontario, founded in 1887 and a member of the U15 Group of Canadian Research Universities. Recognised as one of Canada's most research-intensive institutions, McMaster is organised across six faculties, including Engineering and Health Sciences, and serves a community of more than 37,000 students. The university is known internationally for its strengths in engineering, advanced manufacturing, health sciences and energy systems research, and for an approach to discovery that emphasises interdisciplinary collaboration with industry and government partners. For more information, visit https://www.mcmaster.ca/.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid and distributed generation systems, intelligent control architectures and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defence, marine, remote and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.aegiscriticalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.