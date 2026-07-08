Options Technology, the leading provider of trading infrastructure and market data solutions, today announced it has been named 2025 Equinix EMEA Partner of the Year. This award, part of the Equinix Partner Awards program, celebrates Equinix's partners for commitment, customer focus, and execution with shared go-to-market priorities.

The EMEA Partner of the Year award recognizes Options' role in empowering joint customers to advance their digital business through Equinix's digital infrastructure across the region. This includes several key milestones, such as Options' expansion into Equinix NY3 and, earlier this year, the deployment of a liquid-cooled environment for a Tier 1 bank at Equinix NY5.

Danny Moore, President and CEO, Options Technology, said "We are honored to be named Equinix EMEA Partner of the Year. This award is a huge endorsement of our teams' work across the region, and the strength of our collaboration with Equinix. Additionally, our investment in Equinix liquid cooling further strengthens our offering of providing industry-leading solutions that scale with our customers' growth."

Samuel Farmer, President, EMEA, Options Technology, commented: "We are delighted to be recognized as the Equinix EMEA Partner of the Year for 2025.

We have worked with the Equinix team for nearly two decades across financial services, and with the Options platform now supported by 35 Equinix data centers, we have built a highly connected global financial services ecosystem.

During Equinix's Q1 earnings call, our expanded partnership was highlighted, with Options described as the leading provider of infrastructure to global financial services firms. Options' Tier 1 bank deployment of PrivateMind in the Nordics is a clear example of this leadership in action. Given the rapid acceleration in demand for our AI and Private Cloud products and with Equinix's recent strategy to acquire and expand their presence to enhance their ability to help customers unlock the full potential of the Nordics digital landscape, we are excited about the future of the partnership.

Together, we are helping enterprises navigate the complexities of digital transformation and unlocking the power of AI with Options now firmly positioned as the Neocloud for Financial Services. We believe we are just getting started."

"Options stands out for its sustained leadership and meaningful contributions to the Equinix partner ecosystem," said Stefan Diedericks, VP of EMEA Partner Ecosystem at Equinix. "In 2025, our collaboration advanced with exceptional momentum alongside strong pipeline expansion. As our partnership continues to evolve, we look forward to building on this momentum to drive even greater equitable impact together."

This announcement follows a series of recent developments for Options including a major AI deployment in Iceland, the appointment of Larry Leibowitz to Chairman of the Board, and the company's recent acquisition of Crossvale.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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