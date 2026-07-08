

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation moderated slightly in June from a five-month high in the previous month, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 3.5 percent increase in May.



Inflation based on transportation softened to 7.1 percent from 11.1 percent amid a slowdown in petrol costs. The deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased marginally to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent, and clothing and footwear prices continued to drop by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated to 7.2 percent from 5.8 percent.



Monthly, consumer prices remained flat in June versus a 0.5 percent increase in May.



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