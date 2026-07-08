

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Within three weeks of signing a 14-point framework deal between the United States and Iran, which paves the way for lasting peace in the Middle East, President Donald Trump says the ceasefire agreement is 'over.'



Trump's far-reaching statement came at a news conference on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday.



Responding to a question if the US-Iran ceasefire is over, Trump said, 'It's a very interesting question. To me, I think it's over.'



'I don't want to deal with them anymore, they're scum. You know what scum is? They're scum. They're sick people. They're led by sick people. And they're vicious, violent people', he told reporters.



'And if they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it. As far as I'm concerned it's over.'



According to Trump, 'it's just a waste of time' dealing with Iran's negotiators. He called them 'liars.'



'We make a deal. They [Iran] go outside, talk to the press, they say 'we never even talked about it'. There's something wrong with them. They're cuckoo. As far as I'm concerned, it's over.'



Asked if the follow-up talks to find a permanent end to the Middle East crisis will resume, Trump replied, 'I don't care, they can talk. But I think they're wasting their time. They're a bunch of lying guys.'



On June 17, the U.S. and Iran had signed a preliminary agreement to end the Middle East war.



As a first step in the 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,' Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz and the United States lifted the naval blockade of Iranian ports.



The traffic of vessels through Strait of Hormuz was improving steadily, though well below pre-war levels, and oil prices fell back to around $70 per barrel since the deal was signed.



But the weeks old truce was broken Tuesday as the United States and Iran traded strikes in the Middle East over Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.



Washington revoked a waiver on sanctions on Iranian oil sales in addition to strikes saying that it was 'punishment' for attacks on ships.



The latest escalation in the Middle East conflict led to a 5 percent rise in oil prices, as it fueled concerns over further supply disruptions.



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