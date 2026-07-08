

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Escalating hostilities between the U.S. and Iran spooked market sentiment globally. Markets reacted negatively to President Trump's comments that the tentative ceasefire with Iran was 'over'. Anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday afternoon also weighed on sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have dropped around a percent as markets digested the likelihood of a prolonged military conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading with heavy losses. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



Dollar Index has firmed up amidst renewed safe haven demand. Bond yields have hardened across regions amidst fears of inflationary pressures and higher interest rates. The likelihood of a quarter percent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in July, as revealed by the CME FedWatch tool is currently at 34 percent versus 27 percent a day earlier.



Crude oil prices have surged around 6 percent as markets worried about oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Gold prices have plunged more than 2 percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,312.60, down 1.16% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,433.50, down 0.94% Germany's DAX at 24,902.89, down 2.30% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,504.86, down 1.51% France's CAC 40 at 8,256.15, down 2.13% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,196.10, down 1.96% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,992.00, down 1.85% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,785.10, down 0.21% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,970.88, down 0.49% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,199.46, up 2.99% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,246.79, down 5.35%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.17, up 0.14% EUR/USD at 1.1412, up 0.00% GBP/USD at 1.3350, down 0.02% USD/JPY at 162.43, up 0.28% AUD/USD at 0.6924, down 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.4164, down 0.26%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.576%, up 1.04% Germany at 3.0728%, up 2.86% France at 3.905%, up 3.22% U.K. at 4.9498%, up 2.03% Japan at 2.878%, up 1.27%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $78.60, up 5.99%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $74.74, up 6.10%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,056.56, down 2.43%. Silver Futures (Sep) at $58.91, down 3.95%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,014.43, down 1.84% Ethereum at $1,734.77, down 2.35% BNB at $561.29, down 2.77% XRP at $1.07, down 4.18% Solana at $77.14, down 5.06%



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