

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 4-day low of 162.56 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 1-month low of 114.76 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 162.08 and 114.27, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro and the pound, the yen dropped to 201.24, 185.47 and 216.97 from early highs of 200.61, 185.07 and 216.53, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the greenback, 115.00 against the loonie, 202.00 against the franc, 188.00 against the euro and 217.00 against the pound.



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