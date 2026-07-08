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WKN: 850501 | ISIN: US1101221083 | Ticker-Symbol: BRM
Tradegate
08.07.26 | 21:27
50,60 Euro
-0,35 % -0,18
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
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1-Jahres-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
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50,1650,5122:09
50,1650,5122:00
ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2026 13:38 Uhr
230 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company: The Blueprint for Better Lung Cancer Screening

Originally published on Devex.com

By Devex Partnerships

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, YouTube, or search "Devex" in your favorite podcast app.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Kentucky has the highest lung cancer rates in the U.S., but it's also becoming a model for how to fight back. Experts behind the QUILS system join Devex to discuss early detection, coalition building, and lessons applicable to health systems worldwide.

In this special edition of the This Week in Global Development podcast, produced in partnership with the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, Devex cofounder and Executive Vice President Alan Robbins sits down with three architects of Kentucky's transformation in fighting high lung cancer rates: Dr. Jamie Studts, Dr. Jennifer Redmond Knight, and Dr. Timothy Mullett - the team behind the Kentucky LEADS Collaborative and the QUILS system.

After a decade of data, the results are clear: earlier diagnoses are being seen in Kentucky, and current efforts are seeking a similar impact in Mississippi and Nevada. But the real story is how these results were achieved. Rather than imposing top-down protocols, QUILS works by equipping local community programs with data-informed tools, continuous feedback, and practice support - helping local clinics serve as trusted access points for lung cancer screening in their communities.

The conversation tackles the hardest part of scaling any screening program: human behavior. Lung cancer carries a unique stigma rooted in decades of anti-smoking messaging, and that stigma remains a powerful barrier, discouraging eligible patients from coming forward. The QUILS response is to replace shame and fear with empathy and hope, building person-centered care directly into clinical workflows so the burden does not fall on patients alone.

For global health leaders, the implications are clear: The barriers Kentucky faced - rural isolation, underresourced systems, cultural mistrust - are not unique to one region. They exist everywhere. And the infrastructure built to overcome them may be exactly what the world needs.

Watch the full podcast here: Special edition: The blueprint for better lung cancer screening

Find more stories and multimedia from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bristol-myers-squibb-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-blueprint-for-better-lung-cancer-screening-1188112

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.