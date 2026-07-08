Bristol-Myers Squibb Company: The Blueprint for Better Lung Cancer Screening

Originally published on Devex.com

By Devex Partnerships

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NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Kentucky has the highest lung cancer rates in the U.S., but it's also becoming a model for how to fight back. Experts behind the QUILS system join Devex to discuss early detection, coalition building, and lessons applicable to health systems worldwide.

In this special edition of the This Week in Global Development podcast, produced in partnership with the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, Devex cofounder and Executive Vice President Alan Robbins sits down with three architects of Kentucky's transformation in fighting high lung cancer rates: Dr. Jamie Studts, Dr. Jennifer Redmond Knight, and Dr. Timothy Mullett - the team behind the Kentucky LEADS Collaborative and the QUILS system.

After a decade of data, the results are clear: earlier diagnoses are being seen in Kentucky, and current efforts are seeking a similar impact in Mississippi and Nevada. But the real story is how these results were achieved. Rather than imposing top-down protocols, QUILS works by equipping local community programs with data-informed tools, continuous feedback, and practice support - helping local clinics serve as trusted access points for lung cancer screening in their communities.

The conversation tackles the hardest part of scaling any screening program: human behavior. Lung cancer carries a unique stigma rooted in decades of anti-smoking messaging, and that stigma remains a powerful barrier, discouraging eligible patients from coming forward. The QUILS response is to replace shame and fear with empathy and hope, building person-centered care directly into clinical workflows so the burden does not fall on patients alone.

For global health leaders, the implications are clear: The barriers Kentucky faced - rural isolation, underresourced systems, cultural mistrust - are not unique to one region. They exist everywhere. And the infrastructure built to overcome them may be exactly what the world needs.

Watch the full podcast here: Special edition: The blueprint for better lung cancer screening

Find more stories and multimedia from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-blueprint-for-better-lung-cancer-screening-1188112