

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of a multistate outbreak of E. coli linked to frozen blueberries.



Twelve people in two states have gotten sick from the same strain of coli that has been linked to frozen blueberries, CDC said in a press release.



CDC issued a food safety alert after Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. recalled their frozen blueberries.



The affected product is Frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries, 10 oz, shipped to Publix retail stores throughout the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.



CDC said it and and public health officials in several states are investigating the outbreak. Those who have recalled blueberries in their home have been advised to throw them out or return them to the store.



Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.



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