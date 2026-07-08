Filament Health has commenced the largest production run in its history of its standardized, patented PEX010 botanical psilocybin drug candidate, introducing a new 0.5 mg dose alongside its existing 1, 5 and 25 mg strengths to deliver the widest standardized dosing range available from any natural psilocybin drug candidate, every strength produced using the same proprietary extraction and stabilization methods.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland", "Red Light", or the "Company") is an Ontario based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector. Following its acquisition of Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"), the Company has expanded its pharmaceutical grade manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical research capabilities, supporting the advancement of naturally derived psilocybin development and Filament's patented botanical drug candidate, PEX010.

The Company is pleased to announce that Filament has commenced the largest manufacturing run in its history of PEX010, its standardized, patented botanical psilocybin drug candidate. The expanded production run is designed to meet sustained global demand from academic and clinical research institutions and to broaden the range of standardized doses available to investigators worldwide.

As part of this run, Filament is introducing a new 0.5 mg dose alongside its existing 1, 5 and 25 mg strengths, giving researchers a standardized range of 0.5, 1, 5 and 25 mg from a single drug candidate, from sub-hallucinogenic microdosing through to full therapeutic doses. Standardized natural psilocybin offerings elsewhere have generally been confined to a narrow band of mid-range doses, whereas every PEX010 strength is drawn from the same drug product and produced to the same specification, so that a 0.5 mg dose and a 25 mg dose share an identical composition, purity, and stability profile, differing only in strength rather than in batch or method.

PEX010 is produced using Filament's proprietary extraction, purification, and stabilization methods, which deliver a potent yet standardized and patented botanical drug product with consistent composition across every dose, every study, and every research site. That consistency is protected by a broad international patent portfolio and backed by a demonstrated 36-month shelf life. PEX010 offers reproducibility at scale, a composition that does not drift from one production run to the next, allowing investigators to attribute their findings to the compound itself rather than to batch-to-batch variation.

This development reflects continued demand for pharmaceutical-grade, naturally derived psilocybin and the expanding role of Filament's PEX010 drug candidate in academic and clinical research, while reinforcing the operational and quality systems that support reliable global supply. PEX010 has now been supplied to more than 80 academic and philanthropic research studies worldwide, including trials at leading institutions such as Imperial College, Johns Hopkins University, the University of California, San Francisco and McGill University.

The new 0.5 mg dose responds directly to real-world evidence. An analysis of consensual, anonymized data from the Company's iMicroapp by Professor David Nutt and Drug Science, the United Kingdom's leading independent scientific body on drugs, indicates many people were microdosing doses below one milligram. Producing a standardized, precisely measured 0.5 mg dose is intended to bring this widely practiced but poorly characterized low-dose range into a controlled, reproducible format, supporting safer accessibility and enabling prescribers and clinical trial investigators to study and scale microdosing research with confidence.

"This production run is about widening access which was always our mission," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light. "Our consensual, real-world data tells us that a meaningful share of people microdose at the very low end, below an estimated one milligram, yet until now there has been no standardized, precisely measured product at that level for prescribers and clinical trials to work with. By manufacturing a true 0.5 mg dose to the same patented standard as every other strength of PEX010, we are giving researchers the tools to study microdosing rigorously and giving the field a credible path to scale it safely."

On April 30, 2026, Red Light completed its previously announced acquisition of Filament Health Corp., including its portfolio of 76 issued patents across 13 patent families and its lead drug candidate, PEX010, creating a global leader in psychedelic drug development, commercialization, and distribution.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario based organization advancing a focused strategy within the legal psychedelic sector, centered on consensual data collection and R&D initiatives designed to expand naturally occurring drug development, understanding of psilocybin use and consumer experiences. In parallel, the Company operates commercial activities across Europe and North America, including psilocybin truffle sales in the Netherlands' legal market and mushroom home grow kits offered through B2B and DTC channels, in compliance with applicable laws.

About Filament Health

Filament Health is a clinical stage natural psychedelic drug development company. Filament believes that safe, standardized, naturally derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and its mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. Filament is paving the way with the first ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the size, scope, timing, and completion of the referenced PEX010 manufacturing run; the introduction of a new 0.5 mg dose and the availability of the full standardized dosing range of 0.5, 1, 5 and 25 mg; anticipated demand for standardized, naturally derived psilocybin from academic and clinical research institutions; the continued expansion of Filament's clinical research footprint in the United States, Canada and other jurisdictions; the recently completed acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's manufacturing infrastructure and intellectual property; and the future development, commercialization, and regulatory approval of PEX010.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued ability of Filament to manufacture and supply PEX010 at the anticipated capacity and yield; the maintenance of quality and regulatory standards across production; the successful integration of Filament Health following the completed acquisition; the ability to obtain and maintain any required regulatory permits and approvals, including import and export authorizations; and general business, market and economic conditions.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: manufacturing, capacity or supply disruptions; regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for psilocybin supply and research; the risk that integration of Filament Health is not completed as anticipated; the risk that anticipated demand does not materialize as expected; delays in regulatory permitting, including import and export authorizations; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting psychedelic research and access.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304389

Source: Red Light Holland Corp.