Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its transaction with LCL Resources Limited ("LCL") in respect of its option to acquire 100% of the Quinchía Gold Project and the Andes Gold Project, both located in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca belt.

Operations at the Quinchía Gold Project (the "Project") continue to advance at pace. The Company now has more than 160 employees and contractors working on the ground, and continues to rapidly mobilize skilled labour in-country to advance development and exploration activities at the Project. Three drill rigs are currently turning at Quinchía, with more metres planned and a fourth rig is anticipated to arrive in August. The Company is working towards advancing other high-priority targets, including Chuscal and others, as part of its ongoing strategy of growing the Project's Mineral Resource inventory.

Operational Update: Drilling Accelerates with New 22,000 m Drill Program

With the closing of the recent oversubscribed $21 million financing, Tiger Gold is now transitioning to a growth-focused company, aiming to add significant value for shareholders by accelerating drilling at Ceibal and other targets, with a goal of doubling our resource base which the company is now fully funded for.

"We are entering an exciting new Phase at Tiger," said Robert Vallis, President & CEO of Tiger Gold. "After completing the acquisition of the project for 100% ownership, and the closing of our financing, we are focussed on putting our capital to work advancing and accelerating the Quinchía Project. We believe this is a large district-scale gold system that has meaningful room to grow and our goal this year is to double the resource base and deliver that value for shareholders."

Click to watch full interview: https://vimeo.com/share/f4050c85-f156-4b67-b983-5053edbd8ff3?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci





Video Interview with Robert Vallis and Market One Media. On behalf of Tiger Gold.

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The technical case at Ceibal has advanced quickly over the past several months. The prior operator's drilling combined with Tiger's subsequent field work, evolving geological re-interpretation, and the recent step-out drilling results have collectively reinforced management's view that Ceibal hosts the potential for a large, multi-million ounce near-surface gold system which is still open along strike and at depth.

The Ceibal target is located approximately 1 kilometre south of the Miraflores deposit and 1 kilometre southwest of the Tesorito deposit, within the Marmato Fault Corridor. The target is coincident with a sub-circular Au-Mo surface geochemical anomaly with an approximate footprint of 800 metres by 600 metres.

Key Catalysts for 2026 and Beyond:

Accelerate drilling at Ceibal: An additional 15,000-metre drill program is underway that is expected to be completed in 2026 to support a maiden Mineral Resource estimate at Ceibal in Q1 of 2027.

Complete Infill Drilling at Tesorito: Approximately 4,500 metres remain to complete the infill, gap, and extension drill program at Tesorito, which is intended to upgrade a significant portion of the current Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category ahead of PFS-level studies.

Advancing other high-priority targets at Quinchía: Approximately 2,500 metres of exploration drilling is planned across the project at several high-priority targets, including Chuscal, and other prospects that have strong potential.

Advance necessary ESG, Environmental and Engineering work needed to progress permitting, to target starting PFS studies in 2027.

Mineral Resources and Technical Report

A report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) (the "Technical Report") was filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The Technical Report supports the disclosure of Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that a Mineral Resource estimate will be defined at the Ceibal target.

The scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Vallis, CEO of Tiger, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, in which Tiger owns a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and intentions with respect to the exploration and development of the Projects; planned drilling programs; the Company's goal of advancing the Projects toward a production decision; and the potential to expand, define and/or upgrade the classification of Mineral Resources; and statements regarding the timing and completion of planned field programs and future technical studies (including a PFS). Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain its interest in the Projects; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Filing Statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304370

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.