

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg eased further in June to the lowest level in four months, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in June, slightly slower than the 2.3 percent increase in May.



Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 1.3 percent from 2.0 percent, and that on housing and utilities softened to 2.6 percent from 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices rose 0.3 percent after remaining flat in the prior month.



Energy prices continued to increase sharply by 16.0 percent from last year, while they dropped 6.5 percent compared to May. The annual price growth in transportation slowed to 4.3 percent from 5.9 percent.



Excluding energy, consumer price inflation was 1.7 percent versus 1.2 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent.



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