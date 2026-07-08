Enigma Aerospace, Inc.: Honeywell Aerospace and Enigma Aerospace announce collaboration on mission systems integration for Phoenix autonomous UAS

Agreement will explore integrating Honeywell Aerospace navigation, mission systems and electronic warfare capabilities onto Enigma's contested-logistics UAS platform in support of U.S. and allied missions

PHOENIX and BURLINGTON, Mass., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) and Enigma Aerospace, Inc. today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore integrating advanced mission systems onto Enigma's Phoenix Series Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) - a runway-independent, autonomous logistics aircraft designed to operate in GPS-denied, communications-degraded and otherwise contested environments.

The collaboration will explore Honeywell Aerospace's navigation, mission systems and electronic warfare capabilities for integration onto the Phoenix platform.

The MOU identifies a set of focus areas the companies intend to explore together, including resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) and alternative navigation systems; defensive electronic warfare; secure command, control and communications; defensive cyber; and small form-factor mission systems and payloads for unmanned platforms.

As an initial step, the companies plan to evaluate Honeywell Aerospace's VersaWave SATCOM unit, Ground Control Station, and ONEBOX flight controller on Enigma's Phoenix aircraft, with additional Honeywell Aerospace products to be explored as the collaboration progresses.

"Autonomous systems operating in contested environments live or die by the quality of their navigation, communications and electronic warfare capabilities. Without the ability to survive and operate in these environments, you're just throwing metal down range - and that's precisely where Honeywell Aerospace has decades of proven performance, from the most demanding crewed missions flown today to the unmanned platforms defining tomorrow's battlespace," said Matt Milas, President, Defense and Space, Honeywell Aerospace. "We're proud to be a mission systems partner that helps Phoenix get to the warfighter faster. This collaboration reflects how we think about the autonomous systems market: find the right platforms, go deep, and build toward scale."

"Operating in contested environments means assuming traditional navigation aids and communications will be denied, degraded, or disrupted, with a threat picture that can change by the minute," said Reese Mozer, Chief Executive Officer of Enigma Aerospace. "Honeywell Aerospace brings deep aerospace and defense experience across exactly the systems that enable autonomous logistics to survive at the edge. We're looking forward to exploring how their navigation and mission systems capabilities could support Phoenix as we work toward fielding platforms for warfighters and, eventually, commercial logistics providers."

Under the MOU, the companies intend to pursue joint development and integration activities in the months ahead, with the goal of bringing select capabilities to operational use for U.S. and allied defense customers, in full compliance with applicable law.

About Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) is an independent global aerospace and defense company whose critical technologies are broadly deployed on the world's leading commercial air transport, business aviation, defense and space platforms. These integrated solutions enable safer, more efficient, and more reliable missions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company employs more than 36,000 people globally and supports more than 10,000 customers. With a broad portfolio spanning avionics and navigation systems, engines and power systems, and control systems for aircraft, Honeywell Aerospace combines deep engineering expertise and an unrelenting commitment to quality to drive innovation and long-term value for the aerospace industry. For more information, visit aerospace.honeywell.com or follow Honeywell Aerospace Technologies on LinkedIn.

About Enigma Aerospace

Enigma Aerospace is an autonomous aviation company developing cargo aircraft and logistics command-and-control software for contested environments. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Enigma is developing the Phoenix P-1000 autonomous aircraft and the Strata logistics platform to enable resilient, software-defined air mobility for defense and commercial customers. Enigma's founding team previously founded and led American Robotics, an early autonomous drone pioneer acquired in 2023. The company has been awarded $5M in Department of War funding, filed 20 patents across autonomy, airdrop, GPS-denied navigation, and airspace deconfliction, and is backed by Valia Ventures, Cybernetix Ventures, Reinforced Ventures, Techstars, and Endless Frontier Labs. Learn more at enigma.aero.

Contacts:

Honeywell Aerospace

Matt Hasson

(480) 772-7535

[email protected]

Enigma Aerospace

Ben McFarlin

(770) 595-6305

[email protected]

SOURCE Enigma Aerospace, Inc.