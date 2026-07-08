Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Order from REXA to Enhance Protective Coating Performance on Industrial Actuators

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced the receipt of a six-figure order for its CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser CTIR-3040, a 2-kilowatt (2kW) handheld laser cleaning and surface preparation system, from REXA, Inc. ("REXA"), a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of Electraulic actuation systems serving the power, oil and gas, and process industries. This purchase represents REXA's first order with Laser Photonics and marks the Company's entry into REXA's manufacturing operations.

REXA is integrating the 2kW CleanTech system directly into its production workflow, where it will be used to condition the surfaces of the company's linear actuators ahead of powder coating. Laser surface roughening is designed to improve the adhesion of protective powder coatings, which is intended to extend the service life of REXA's actuators in the harsh operating environments where they are deployed, including oil rigs and well sites. By replacing conventional surface preparation methods, the CleanTech system offers a precise, repeatable, chemical-free process that fits within REXA's existing coating workstream.

The CTIR-3040 is among the most powerful systems in the Company's handheld CleanTech line, combining a 2kW fiber laser with a dual-axis scanner, five preset cleaning patterns, and a built-in water chiller in a compact, mobile platform capable of strip rates of up to 240 square feet per hour. In addition to handheld operation, the system is engineered to couple with industrial robots and to be installed within Class 1 safety work cells and the Company's Titan line of industrial cleaning platforms. This architecture gives customers like REXA a natural pathway to scale from handheld surface preparation into fully automated, high-throughput laser processing, and the Company believes this initial deployment has the potential to support additional orders and broader adoption of its technology over time.

Management Commentary

"This first order from REXA reflects exactly how we believe relationships with industrial manufacturers begin, with a targeted application where our technology solves a real production challenge," said Ann Tewari, Interim President of Laser Photonics. "REXA builds actuators that must perform for years in some of the most punishing environments in industry, and coating adhesion is critical to that longevity. Our 2kW CleanTech system gives their team a precise, repeatable surface preparation process that integrates directly into their existing coating workflow."

"Just as importantly, the CleanTech platform is designed to grow with our customers," added Ms. Tewari. "The same CTIR-3040 technology REXA is deploying in handheld form can be coupled with robotics and integrated into automated work cells, creating the potential to expand this relationship into more automated solutions as their needs evolve."

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning and surface preparation systems, please visit the CleanTech product page.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential for additional system orders from REXA, broader adoption of the Company's CleanTech technology, the anticipated benefits of laser surface preparation for REXA's products, and the Company's ability to expand into automated laser solutions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-receives-order-from-rexa-to-enhance-protective-coating-1188079