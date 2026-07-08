CuriosityStream to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 12

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / CuriosityStream Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:CURI), a leading global factual entertainment media company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.

Participants may dial in toll-free at (877) 407-9716 or (201) 493-6779. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com.

About CuriosityStream Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq:CURI) is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream is also a leading provider of AI model training datasets, leveraging one of the world's largest and most valuable rights-cleared media corpora. The company's portfolio spans millions of hours of premium video and audio, 850 billion tokens of production-grade code rich with developer context, and dozens of bespoke datasets created with proprietary content intelligence tools. CuriosityStream's data licensing partnerships enable leading technology companies to train and fine-tune generative, agentic, and physical AI systems that will power the next era of infrastructure and enterprise capabilities.

CuriosityStream also reaches millions of subscribers worldwide, operating the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity History, Curiosity Animals, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

Contact:

CuriosityStream Investor Relations

Brett Maas

IR@CuriosityStream.com

SOURCE: CuriosityStream

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/curiositystream-to-report-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-o-1188143