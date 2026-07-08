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WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538 | Ticker-Symbol: PHI1
Xetra
08.07.26 | 17:35
24,080 Euro
-2,47 % -0,610
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,13024,16022:35
24,16024,19022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2026 15:10 Uhr
388 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Royal Philips: Philips introduces Alturion ultrasound system with AI-powered workflows for high-volume clinical environments

July 8, 2026

Newest addition to the Philips ultrasound portfolio, Alturion recently received FDA 510(k) clearance and CE mark, expanding access to advanced imaging and workflow innovation across clinical settings

Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of the Alturion ultrasound system with AI-powered workflow built for high-volume settings. Available in the USA and Europe following FDA 510(k) clearance and CE mark certification, Alturion helps clinicians work more efficiently, deliver consistent results, and make confident clinical decisions.

As healthcare providers manage growing demand and increasing operational complexity, ultrasound teams need solutions that help improve efficiency without compromising quality. With the introduction of Alturion, Philips expands its ultrasound portfolio by bringing together advanced imaging, AI-powered workflows and a connected ecosystem that is designed to help streamline examinations and support consistency across users and clinical settings.

"At Philips, our goal is to develop technology that adapts to the realities of modern healthcare and helps care teams work more effectively in increasingly demanding clinical environments," said Jie Xue, Chief Business Leader, Precision Diagnosis at Philips. "Alturion was designed with that goal in mind, helping healthcare providers deliver high-quality care with greater efficiency and confidence."

Performance and usability across care settings
Alturion's powerful processing architecture supports responsive performance and clear visualization across patients and exam types. With an expansive 24-inch monitor and a small footprint, the system enables easy movement from department to bedside and supports space utilization. Streamlined, intuitive workflows help reduce manual adjustments and exam time, helping providers manage high patient volumes, while a familiar user interface supports operational simplicity and consistency across care teams.

Alturion is the newest ultrasound system to include Elevate Plus with AI-powered measurements for abdominal ultrasound. AI-enabled capabilities help streamline acquisition, automate measurements, and support reproducibility. By helping reduce variability and save time, these tools can contribute to more consistent exams and support clinical decision-making.

A connected ultrasound ecosystem
Alturion fits within Philips' connected ultrasound ecosystem, sharing a common user interface and interchangeable transducers that are compatible with EPIQ Elite and Affiniti systems. By enabling sonographers and clinicians to use the same transducers across multiple systems, healthcare organizations can help simplify training, accelerate onboarding and support consistent workflows across departments. Philips' complete general imaging ultrasound portfolio is designed for upgradeability and is compatible with Collaboration Live, a tele-ultrasound capability that enables multiple users to connect in real time for remote support, training and consultation.

For more information on Alturion, please visit here.

For further information, please contact:

Jayme Maniatis
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: 617-894-8368
E-mail: jayme.maniatis@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Attachment

  • Philips Alturion ultrasound system

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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