Las Vegas Sands: Advancing Small and Medium Businesses: Sands China Empowers Macao Entrepreneurs to Achieve Success

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Las Vegas Sands

As part of its commitment to generating diversified economic growth and opportunities for the Macao region, Sands China prioritizes the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and has enabled a number of entrepreneurs to find success through engagements at its five resorts.

A component of Sands' global commitment to propelling business impact in its regions around the world, SME engagement is most prominent in Macao where Sands China has led the company in SME procurement spending. Globally, Sands' regions invested more than $1.7 billion with SMEs from 2021-2025.

"SMEs are a vital pillar of Macao's economy, securing the foundation of the city's diversified industries," Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China, said late last year in celebrating the 10th anniversary of the company's Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme.

Working with the Macao Chamber of Commerce, the company established this pioneering initiative in 2015 to help spearhead industry efforts around local SME support and a buy-local mindset. The program provides business development opportunities, including financial support, interactive platforms, and training and development through the Sands Procurement Academy.

"For more than 20 years, Sands China has remained committed to supporting the growth of local SMEs by leading the industry in prioritizing local procurement, building promotional platforms for local businesses, and sharing our business expertise and experience to help them achieve independent development," Chum continued.

The successful business partnerships and entrepreneurial growth stories resulting from Sands China's SME initiatives are a testament their success.

An example of a budding business endeavor is Sands China's work with Youfruit, which provides professional fruit and vegetable preparation service. After Youfruit founder Suki Leong reached out to Sands China through the SME supplier support program to inquire about opportunities for its service, the company brought the SME on board with support beyond the contract.

To ensure high standards in hygiene and food production for the resort's restaurants, Sands China provided the Youfruit team with technical expertise, including instructional videos from chefs to guide them on cutting techniques and methods to maximize the use of raw materials.

The synergy created has significantly reduced preparation workload for Sands China's restaurants and allowed the company's Team Members to focus on enhancing diner experience. For Youfruit, the relationship has helped propel the company's growth since 2023.

Another unique Sands China partnership with a local SME was a pilot with craft brewery Funny Eye. The relationship began last year with the goal of addressing a food waste issue in The Londoner Macao's central kitchen, where large volumes of fruit peels were being discarded during daily food preparation.

Working together, The Londoner Macao team and Funny Eye tested an innovative solution to transform fruit peels into beverages by extracting their natural flavors and infusing them into locally produced soda water and sparkling teas. The positive results have led Sands China and Funny Eye to explore a long-term partnership.

One of Sands China's major initiatives to advance SMEs is the Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme, which funds businesses and provides developmental opportunities to help them launch and operate in Macao's Rua das Estalagens commercial district. The program is part of the company's commitment to re-energizing the historic district's economic vitality. SME participants can receive subsidies of up to twice their invested capital.

In April, Sands China announced continuation of the program, after initially helping seven entrepreneurs launch businesses in the area. In phase two, the company will recruit a new group of SMEs to establish businesses on Rua das Estalagens.

Another facet of Sands China's Rua das Estalagens initiative its Shop Rebranding Programme, which helps existing businesses strengthen their brands and operational capability. Selected applicants may receive up to three times their invested capital.

Sands China's Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme has greatly benefited the first cohort of businesses, which were initially selected in 2024 and received funding and supportive program opportunities to launch and operate their businesses.

"In addition to providing startup capital to relieve financial pressure, Sands China offered professional advice to keep our opening on track," Lau Fong Hoi, founder of Voyage Thai Kitchen, a phase one program participant, said. "On the promotional front, they have worked hard to build platforms for us, such as a food fest and inclusion in the Sands China Macao International 10K promotions. This [promotion] transforms the high traffic of major events into actual foot traffic for our shop, strengthening our confidence in operating on Rua das Estalagens."

Agostinho Jesus, owner of Catfee Macau and another original recipient of Sands China's Entrepreneurship Recruitment Program investments also said Sands China's support has been comprehensive. Catfee Macau is a pet souvenir store that combines a cat rescue with artistic displays and a café. The store promotes an "adopt, don't shop" mentality, and customers can enjoy a unique culinary experience from the rooftop with a view of Rua das Estalagens.

"Beyond the promotional opportunities, the entrepreneurial training courses covering social media marketing and business plan writing were particularly beneficial," Jesus said. "These [programs] helped us optimize operations and lay a foundation for long-term growth. We've used this support to bring an innovative concept - combining the rescue of stray cats with a café - to this historic street."

To learn more about Sands China's work with SMEs and Sands' support for local business development in its regions, read the company's latest ESG report: https://www.sands.com/resources/reports/

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/advancing-small-and-medium-businesses-sands-china-empowers-macao-entrepreneurs-to-achieve-su-1188152