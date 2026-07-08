Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
(the 'Company')
Results of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM')
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Information disclosed in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.18
The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, 8 July 2026 all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.
Resolutions
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast
Votes
Withheld*
1. To receive the audited financial statements and the directors and auditors reports thereon for the year ended 31 March 2026.
4,095,838
99.92%
3,239
0.08%
4,099,077
12,128
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the
year ended 31 March 2026.
4,060,299
99.22%
32,019
0.78%
4,092,318
18,887
3.
To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2026 of 66p per Ordinary share, comprising 43p in interest distribution and 23p in ordinary equity dividends.
4,098,993
99.86%
5,915
0.14%
4,104,908
6,297
4. To re-appoint Karl Sternberg as a Director.
4,082,390
99.83%
6,825
0.17%
4,089,215
21,990
5. To re-appoint Ravi Anand as a Director.
4,074,193
99.64%
14,882
0.36%
4,089,075
22,130
6. To re-appoint Wendy Colquhoun as a Director.
4,078,675
99.74%
10,540
0.26%
4,089,215
21,990
7. To re-appoint Paul Yates as a Director.
4,076,917
99.65%
14,519
0.35%
4,091,436
19,769
8. To re-appoint Theo Zemek as a Director.
4,077,308
99.73%
11,128
0.27%
4,088,436
22,769
9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor.
4,077,983
99.59%
16,609
0.41%
4,094,592
16,613
10. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.
4,088,483
99.89%
4,534
0.11%
4,093,017
18,188
11. To authorise the Company to sub-divide the ordinary shares into 10 ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each.
4,080,985
99.61%
15,963
0.39%
4,096,948
14,257
12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company.
4,087,521
99.77%
9,445
0.23%
4,096,966
11,985
13#. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares.
3,871,483
94.43%
228,296
5.57%
4,099,779
11,426
14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.
3,998,369
97.45%
104,640
2.55%
4,103,009
8,196
15#. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
4,079,942
99.51%
20,243
0.49%
4,100,185
11,020
# - Special Resolution
* Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the 'For' total.
At the date of the AGM, the total number of voting rights was 15,644,208.
The proxy voting figures will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will also be filed at Companies House.
8 July 2026
For further information please contact:
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com Tel: +44 (0)203 709 2481