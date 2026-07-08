Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the 'Company')

Results of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Information disclosed in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.18

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, 8 July 2026 all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld* 1. To receive the audited financial statements and the directors and auditors reports thereon for the year ended 31 March 2026.

4,095,838 99.92% 3,239 0.08% 4,099,077 12,128 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2026.

4,060,299 99.22% 32,019 0.78% 4,092,318 18,887 3. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2026 of 66p per Ordinary share, comprising 43p in interest distribution and 23p in ordinary equity dividends.

4,098,993 99.86% 5,915 0.14% 4,104,908 6,297 4. To re-appoint Karl Sternberg as a Director. 4,082,390 99.83% 6,825 0.17% 4,089,215 21,990 5. To re-appoint Ravi Anand as a Director. 4,074,193 99.64% 14,882 0.36% 4,089,075 22,130 6. To re-appoint Wendy Colquhoun as a Director. 4,078,675 99.74% 10,540 0.26% 4,089,215 21,990 7. To re-appoint Paul Yates as a Director. 4,076,917 99.65% 14,519 0.35% 4,091,436 19,769 8. To re-appoint Theo Zemek as a Director. 4,077,308 99.73% 11,128 0.27% 4,088,436 22,769 9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor. 4,077,983 99.59% 16,609 0.41% 4,094,592 16,613 10. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors. 4,088,483 99.89% 4,534 0.11% 4,093,017 18,188 11. To authorise the Company to sub-divide the ordinary shares into 10 ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each. 4,080,985 99.61% 15,963 0.39% 4,096,948 14,257 12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company. 4,087,521 99.77% 9,445 0.23% 4,096,966 11,985 13#. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares. 3,871,483 94.43% 228,296 5.57% 4,099,779 11,426 14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. 3,998,369 97.45% 104,640 2.55% 4,103,009 8,196 15#. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 4,079,942 99.51% 20,243 0.49% 4,100,185 11,020

# - Special Resolution

* Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the 'For' total.

At the date of the AGM, the total number of voting rights was 15,644,208.

The proxy voting figures will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special business resolutions will also be filed at Companies House.

8 July 2026

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com Tel: +44 (0)203 709 2481