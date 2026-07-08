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WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
08.07.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Result of AGM

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the 'Company')

Results of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Information disclosed in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.18

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, 8 July 2026 all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld*

1. To receive the audited financial statements and the directors and auditors reports thereon for the year ended 31 March 2026.

4,095,838

99.92%

3,239

0.08%

4,099,077

12,128

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2026.

4,060,299

99.22%

32,019

0.78%

4,092,318

18,887

3. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2026 of 66p per Ordinary share, comprising 43p in interest distribution and 23p in ordinary equity dividends.

4,098,993

99.86%

5,915

0.14%

4,104,908

6,297

4. To re-appoint Karl Sternberg as a Director.

4,082,390

99.83%

6,825

0.17%

4,089,215

21,990

5. To re-appoint Ravi Anand as a Director.

4,074,193

99.64%

14,882

0.36%

4,089,075

22,130

6. To re-appoint Wendy Colquhoun as a Director.

4,078,675

99.74%

10,540

0.26%

4,089,215

21,990

7. To re-appoint Paul Yates as a Director.

4,076,917

99.65%

14,519

0.35%

4,091,436

19,769

8. To re-appoint Theo Zemek as a Director.

4,077,308

99.73%

11,128

0.27%

4,088,436

22,769

9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor.

4,077,983

99.59%

16,609

0.41%

4,094,592

16,613

10. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

4,088,483

99.89%

4,534

0.11%

4,093,017

18,188

11. To authorise the Company to sub-divide the ordinary shares into 10 ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each.

4,080,985

99.61%

15,963

0.39%

4,096,948

14,257

12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company.

4,087,521

99.77%

9,445

0.23%

4,096,966

11,985

13#. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares.

3,871,483

94.43%

228,296

5.57%

4,099,779

11,426

14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.

3,998,369

97.45%

104,640

2.55%

4,103,009

8,196

15#. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

4,079,942

99.51%

20,243

0.49%

4,100,185

11,020

# - Special Resolution

* Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the 'For' total.

At the date of the AGM, the total number of voting rights was 15,644,208.

The proxy voting figures will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will also be filed at Companies House.

8 July 2026

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com Tel: +44 (0)203 709 2481

© 2026 PR Newswire
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