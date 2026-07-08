

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies declined heavily in the past 24 hours amidst escalation in the Middle East tensions and the collapse of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday dampened sentiment further. Bitcoin traded between $64,189 and $61,639 during the past 24 hours.



The bearish price movements in the cryptocurrency market following the exchange of attacks between the U.S. and Iran coincided with a hardening in sovereign bond yields, the firming up of the Dollar Index, a massive jump in crude oil prices, a decline in the prices of gold as well as a sea of red in global stock markets.



Crypto market sentiment, as measured by the CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index which was at 28 (fear) a day ago slipped to 26 (fear) as the Middle East geopolitical shock triggered a fresh wave of risk aversion. The index however remains above the level of 18 a week ago that portended a mood of extreme fear in the market.



Liquidation statistics from Coinglass show aggregate level of $434 million during the past 24 hours comprising long positions of $332 million and short positions of $102 million. Amidst the geopolitics-led risk aversion in the market, aggregate crypto market capitalization declined 1.7 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.14 trillion. The decline in overall crypto market capitalization was accompanied by a 3.6-percent dip in trading volumes.



Only 5 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas close to 75 are trading with overnight losses of 1 percent or more. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 2.2 percent lower at $61,637.74. The current price is around 51 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency is still saddled with losses of close to 30 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $22 million on Tuesday from $266 million on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $55 million. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) however recorded outflows of $25 million.



Bitcoin has improved to the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is juxtaposed between Tesla ranked 13th and Samsung ranked 15th.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 2 percent lower at $1,731.75. The leading alternate coin is trading 65 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,810.33 and $1,724.98. Ethereum is still grappling with year-to-date losses of more than 41 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows rising to $27 million on Tuesday from $21 million on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) accounted for the inflows entirely.



Ethereum has slipped one notch to the 96th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin's crypto market dominance has decreased to 57.92 percent from 58.1 percent a day earlier. The market share of Ethereum, the leading alternate coin has dropped to 9.79 percent from 9.81 percent of the overall crypto market a day earlier. Tether, the leading stablecoin witnessed market share rising to 8.61 percent from 8.43 percent a day ago.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) declined 2.5 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $563.50. BNB is trading 59 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency dropped 3.8 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.08, around 72 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) plunged 4.9 percent overnight to $76.97. SOL's current price is around 74 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. Solana Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $2 million on Tuesday from $8 million on Monday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall slipped 0.87 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3279. The trading price is 26 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) plunged 5.3 percent overnight, to trade at $67.73, around 12 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16. Hyperliquid Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows falling to $4 million on Tuesday from $8 million on Monday.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall lost 3.6 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0718. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



35th ranked Uniswap (UNI) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 4.6 percent.



69th ranked Audiera (BEAT) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 16 percent.



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