CVS Health: HIV Is Now a Manageable Chronic Condition - How CVS Specialty Helps Patients Start and Stay on Treatment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Key points

Diagnosed at a time when HIV was often considered a terminal condition, CVS Specialty patient Christopher Hooper is now living a full life decades later, reflecting the impact of modern treatment.

Today's HIV therapies can help people manage the condition long term, with effective treatment and prevention options available.

CVS Specialty pharmacists, HIV-focused CareTeams and Center of Excellence help support patients with education, adherence and ongoing care.

Living with HIV today: One patient's experience

When Phoenix-based Christopher Hooper was diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) as a college student in the 1990s, treatment options were limited and life expectancy was uncertain.

Today, after decades of advances in care, he is a business owner, married and living well.

Now a CVS Specialty patient, Christopher works closely with his HIV CareTeam, including his pharmacist, Helen Everett, to manage his condition and stay on track with treatment.

"It's important to feel supported," he says. "That relationship has provided a consistent foundation of trust and confidence that I don't have to manage it all alone, allowing me to focus on the parts of my life that matter most."

How HIV treatment and prevention have evolved

HIV care has changed significantly over the past several decades.

Early treatments often required multiple medications with significant side effects.

Today, patients have more simplified and flexible options with fewer side effects, including once-daily oral medications and long-acting injectable therapies administered by providers every two to six months.

CVS Specialty dispenses HIV medications and helps patients access them by navigating prior authorization requirements and connecting them to third-party financial assistance when needed.

With consistent treatment, many people can achieve an undetectable viral load.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a person living with HIV who is on treatment and maintains an undetectable viral load is not at risk of transmitting HIV to sexual partners - a concept often referred to as Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U).

Today, the average life expectancy for people living with HIV on continuous antiretroviral therapy, is similar to people without HIV.

There are also effective options to help prevent HIV, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (nPEP).

CVS Specialty supports patients, communities impacted by HIV

CVS Specialty has a long history of supporting patients and communities impacted by HIV, including CVS Pharmacy Specialty Services walk-in locations originally established in neighborhoods heavily affected by the condition - roots built on trust, community engagement and commitment to expanding awareness and access that continue to shape how patients are supported today.

CVS Specialty provides support across the patient journey through:

Access to HIV medications and CareTeams: Patients can connect with CVS Specialty pharmacists and technicians who specialize in complex conditions like HIV and can help answer questions about medications and pharmacy care.

Help starting therapy: Support with processes like prior authorizations and connecting patients to third-party assistance programs that may reduce out-of-pocket costs, can help patients begin therapy as quickly as possible.

HIV Center of Excellence (CoE) for injectable HIV therapies: CVS Specialty's HIV-focused teams help facilitate access to long-acting injectable therapies for patients and their providers, including coordination with provider offices. These therapies require more complex administration and are supported by pharmacists with specialized therapy-specific training.

Adherence and refill support: Outreach programs help identify when patients may be at risk of falling behind on therapy, with reminders and follow-up to help them stay on track and maintain viral suppression.

Community engagement and outreach: Relationships with local and national advocacy organizations help expand awareness, education and access to care.

Why HIV testing, prevention and awareness still matter

Advances in treatment and prevention have transformed what it means to live with HIV, but HIV remains a public health issue.

Approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV, but about 1 in 8 are unaware of their status. (CDC data)

More than 50% of new diagnoses occur in the South. (HIV.gov data)

HIV continues to disproportionately affect certain populations, including racial and ethnic minorities and gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. (CDC data)

The CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care, with testing available in many settings, including options like MinuteClinic.

Helping people start and stay on therapy, while reducing stigma and expanding access to care, remains critical to improving outcomes for individuals and communities.

Learn more

To learn more about HIV prevention, testing and treatment options, visit:

HIV Overview

HIV Basics and Statistics

CDC HIV Testing Guidance

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hiv-is-now-a-manageable-chronic-condition-how-cvs-specialty-helps-pat-1188171