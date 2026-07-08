

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Energy Information Administration released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly increased in the week ended July 3rd.



The report said crude oil inventories climbed by 3.0 million barrels last week after falling by 3.8 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to decrease by 1.9 million barrels.



At 411.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.



Meanwhile, the EIA said gasoline inventories dipped by 1.9 million barrels last week and are 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.



The report said distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also slumped by 5.0 million barrels last week and are about 12 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.



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