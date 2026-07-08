

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Michigan health officials stated that the state's cyclosporiasis outbreak has grown rapidly, with 992 cases reported as of July 8, up from just 170 cases on June 30.



Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), common symptoms include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea, tiredness, stomach cramps, and fatigue. Some people may also experience body aches, headaches, or vomiting.



The outbreak first came to light in late June after the Monroe County Health Department began investigating a group of related cases. Since then, the number of infections has risen sharply. By July 7, Michigan had reported more than 700 cases, including 36 people who were hospitalized. Just one day later, the total climbed to 992 cases.



State health officials said previous outbreaks in the United States and Canada have been linked to bagged salad mixes, fresh cilantro, basil, raspberries, snow peas, and scallions. Because of this, restaurants and commercial kitchens in southeast Michigan have been advised to take extra care when handling fresh produce by washing it thoroughly under clean running water and cooking it whenever possible.



Most of the reported cases have been in southeast Michigan, with multiple infections recorded in Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. As of July 6, cases had been confirmed in 35 counties, with Monroe County reporting the highest number at 173 cases.



Michigan usually reports only about 50 cases of cyclosporiasis each year, making this outbreak unusually large. Other states have also seen a rise in infections this year. New York City has reported 301 cases as of July 7, Ohio has recorded 177 cases, North Carolina has reported at least 145 cases, and Illinois has confirmed 141 cases, as per USA Today.



Health officials say there is no evidence yet of a single nationwide outbreak linking all of these cases. Investigators are still trying to identify the source of infection in local outbreaks, including the one in Michigan. However, many of the reported cases appear to be part of the parasite's usual seasonal increase, which the CDC says typically runs from May through August.



To reduce the risk of infection, health officials recommend washing all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating or preparing them, scrubbing firm produce such as melons and cucumbers with a produce brush, cutting away any damaged areas, and refrigerating cut or cooked fruits and vegetables within two hours.



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