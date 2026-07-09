

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blue Origin is reportedly seeking about $10 billion in its first outside funding round a deal that would value Jeff Bezos' space company at roughly $130 billion, according to CNBC.



Sources familiar with the talks say Bezos plans to put in $2 billion himself, while hedge fund Coatue Management is expected to contribute about $4 billion. The remaining $4 billion is said to be drawing strong interest, with several large institutional investors likely to join.



If completed, the round would mark a major shift for Blue Origin, which has largely been funded by Bezos through Amazon stock sales. In May, Bezos said the company was considering bringing in external investors as it geared up for its next stage of growth.



The fundraising effort comes shortly after rival SpaceX completed a record-breaking IPO that raised nearly $86 billion and valued the company at around $2 trillion, underscoring investor appetite for commercial space businesses.



Founded in 2000, Blue Origin competes with SpaceX across heavy lift launch vehicles, lunar exploration, and satellite internet. The company is also working to rebound from a May setback, when a New Glenn rocket exploded during a static hot-fire test at its Florida launch site.



Blue Origin and CEO Dave Limp are aiming to return New Glenn to flight before the end of 2026, supporting future NASA missions as well as commercial customers such as Amazon and AST SpaceMobile.



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