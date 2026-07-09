

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Malaysian central bank will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.75 percent.



Malaysia also will release May figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 9.5 percent on year - up from 8.2 percent in April.



Taiwan will provide June data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surge 47.8 percent on year, easing from 54.9 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 48.6 percent, down from 51.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $19.30 billion, up from $17.91 billion a month earlier.



China will see June results for consumer and producer prices. Overall inflation is expected to slip 0.2 percent on month and rise 1.1 percent on year after easing 0.1 percent on month and adding 1.2 percent on year in May. Producer prices are called higher by an annual 4.1 percent, up from 3.9 percent in the previous month.



Indonesia will release May figures for retail sales; in April, sales were down 3.7 percent on year.



Japan will provide June data for its M2 money stock, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.4 percent on year, easing from 2.5 percent in May.



New Zealand will see June results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from BusinessNZ; in May, the index was at 49.9.



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