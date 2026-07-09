EQS-News: Kontron AG / Schlagwort(e): Auftragseingänge

Kontron Transportation erhält Auftrag zur Modernisierung des Bahn-Kommunikations-Kernnetzes der portugiesischen Eisenbahn



09.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Wien, 9 Juli 2026 - Kontron Transportation modernisiert im Auftrag von Infraestruturas de Portugal, dem portugiesischen Eisenbahninfrastrukturbetreiber, das bestehende Bahn-Kommunikations-Kernnetz. Der Auftrag markiert einen wichtigen Meilenstein für Kontron Transportation in Portugal und unterstreicht die Kompetenz des Unternehmens, zukunftssichere, missionskritische Kommunikationslösungen für den Bahnsektor in einem wettbewerbsintensiven Markt erfolgreich bereitzustellen. Kontron wird der neue Lieferant von Funk-Kommunikationsinfrastruktur, was einen wichtigen Baustein zur Unterstützung der Weiterentwicklung hin zu FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication System) darstellt. Der Leistungsumfang umfasst die Lieferung, Installation, Konfiguration, Prüfung, Inbetriebnahme und Migration der Kontron Lösungen. Ergänzend beinhaltet das Projekt Schulungen, Dokumentation, Wartung sowie operativen Support. Für einen reibungslosen und effizienten Übergang wird das neue System in die bestehende Infrastruktur und die vorhandenen Anwendungen integriert. Mit dieser Auftragsvergabe stärkt Kontron Transportation seine Position im portugiesischen Bahnmarkt und baut seine Rolle bei der Modernisierung von Kommunikationsnetzen im Bahnsektor weiter aus. Gleichzeitig eröffnet das Projekt zusätzliche Möglichkeiten, das breitere Portfolio von Kontron im Access-Bereich zu positionieren und Kunden auf ihrem Weg zu Kommunikationstechnologien der nächsten Generation zu begleiten. "Wir freuen uns, die Modernisierung der portugiesischen Kommunikationsinfrastruktur im Bahnsektor zu unterstützen. Dieses Projekt unterstreicht unser Engagement, zuverlässige und zukunftssichere Kommunikationssysteme für geschäftskritische Bahnbetriebsprozesse bereitzustellen", sagt Richard Neussl, Managing Director Kontron Transportation. About Kontron Kontron AG ( www.kontron.com , ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron has around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide and is listed on the SDAX and TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange. Follow Kontron: www.kontron.com

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News about Kontron can also be found in the official Kontron blog Media Contacts

Alexandra KentrosLeon-Philip Kleiss Kontron AG - Communications Kontron AG - Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81 Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153 group-pr@kontron.com ir@kontron.com Jan Lauer Profil Marketing OHG Tel: +49 531 387 33-18 kontron@profil-marketing.com About Kontron Transportation Kontron Transportation GmbH is a leading global supplier of end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical networks. The core customers are railways across Europe and beyond. The company specializes in systems that produce, transport, and process voice, data, and video - reliably, securely, sustainably, and efficiently. Its solutions include GSM-Railways, FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems), and MCx (mission-critical over public networks) with IWF (interworking functions). It also offers enhanced radio solutions, private 4G/5G mobile networks, transmission networks, and cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the portfolio includes communication products for Secondary Lines and other mission-critical network operators. The company also provides mobility products like validators and fare collection systems for public transport operators. For over 25 years, Kontron Transportation has been fully dedicated to railways. Today, it continues to drive the evolution of broadband solutions for mission-critical networks, for instance as an associated member of Europe's Rail Joint Undertaking (EU-Rail), making it the perfect partner for FRMCS. The company has more than 700 employees, operates 11 sites across Europe, and is headquartered in Vienna. Kontron Transportation is part of the Kontron Group. Follow Kontron Transportation: www.kontron.com/kontron-transportation

Kontron Transportation on LinkedIn

Kontron Transportation on Instagram Media Contact Susanne Schalek Kontron Transportation GmbH M: +43 (0) 664 601 911 880 susanne.schalek@kontron.com All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron Europe GmbH. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks or copyrights by their respective owners and are recognized. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Subject to change without notice. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.



09.07.2026 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS Group



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