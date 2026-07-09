

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mercator Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, announced it has priced its Initial Public Offering of 15 million units at $10.00 per unit.



With the $150 million IPO, the company said it intends to focus on technology and software infrastructure companies whose products and services target financial services, real estate and asset management companies.



Further, to cover any over-allotments, the company has given underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million units at the price of the IPO.



The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and are expected to begin trading on Thursday under the ticker 'MRCOU'.



Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.



The company added that each whole warrant is exercisable to buy one of its Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.



Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants would be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols 'MRCO' and 'MRCOW', respectively.



Clear Street is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.



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