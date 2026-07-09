

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 93.03 against the yen and a 1-week high of 1.2107 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 92.88 and 1.2136, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi advanced to more than 2-week highs of 0.5729 and 1.9952 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.5715 and 1.9986, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 94.00 against the yen, 1.20 against the aussie, 0.58 against the greenback and 1.98 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News