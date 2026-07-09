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WKN: A2AS8C | ISIN: US09239B1098 | Ticker-Symbol: 02B
Tradegate
07.07.26 | 18:04
26,010 Euro
+4,00 % +1,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKLINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKLINE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,48025,06010:08
24,48025,09010:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 09:10 Uhr
172 Leser
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BlackLine, Inc.: BlackLine Opens New Birmingham Office at 10 Brindleyplace

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the Agentic Financial Operations Platform for the Office of the CFO, today announced the opening of its new Birmingham office at 10 Brindleyplace.

Located in the heart of Birmingham, the new office provides a modern, collaborative workspace designed to support BlackLine's growing UK team. The new location reflects the company's continued investment in its employees, culture, and long-term commitment to Birmingham as an important hub for innovation and growth.

The opening of the new office represents another milestone in BlackLine's continued investment in the UK. Purpose-built to encourage collaboration, connection, and innovation, the space provides employees with a world-class workplace that supports the company's next phase of growth.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) is the trust infrastructure for the AI era of finance: a future where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust rising together. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform, powered by Studio360 and Verity AI, is where the Office of the CFO scales AI across Record-to-Report, Invoice-to-Cash, and every process where finance owns the controls and guarantees its integrity at every step.

By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time.

Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. Now finance drives. For more information, visit blackline.com.

Media Contact
Samantha Darilek
VP, Communications
Samantha.darilek@blackline.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.