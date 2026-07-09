

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (FRCOY) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY426.077 billion, or JPY1,386.73 per share. This compares with JPY339.099 billion, or JPY1,103.68 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to JPY3.065 trillion from JPY2.617 trillion last year.



Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY426.077 Bln. vs. JPY339.099 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY1,386.73 vs. JPY1,103.68 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.065 Tn vs. JPY2.617 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 1,629.5 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.970 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News