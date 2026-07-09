

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (SVNDY) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY60.600 billion, or JPY26.21 per share. This compares with JPY49.014 billion, or JPY18.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 14.4% to JPY2.378 trillion from JPY2.777 trillion last year.



Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY60.600 Bln. vs. JPY49.014 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY26.21 vs. JPY18.96 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.378 Tn vs. JPY2.777 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 120.89 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 10.430 T



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