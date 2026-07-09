

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit increased sharply in May from a year ago as imports grew much faster than exports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 910 million in May from EUR 5.0 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports climbed 7.5 percent annually in May, and imports were 22.7 percent higher.



The value of exports to EU countries dropped 0.3 percent, while those to non-EU countries expanded by 19.2 percent. Imports from EU member states grew 2.9 percent from last year, and those from outside the EU advanced by 17.3 percent.



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