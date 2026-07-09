Bringing Fans Closer to the Game: Hisense Enhances FIFA World Cup 2026 Viewing Through Display Innovation

Whether it's the intensity of a last-minute goal, the atmosphere inside the stadium, or every subtle movement on the pitch, Hisense technologies are designed to bring viewers closer to the action with richer picture quality, smoother motion, and a more cinematic viewing experience. From fast counterattacks to dramatic match-winning moments, every frame is optimized to deliver greater clarity and realism.

Powering these immersive viewing experiences is Hisense's continued leadership in display innovation. As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to push display performance forward through its proprietary RGB MiniLED technology. By independently controlling red, green, and blue light sources, the technology delivers improved brightness, richer color expression, and enhanced picture precision, bringing every pass, tackle, and celebration to life with exceptional clarity on ultra-large screens. The result is a more balanced, true-to-life picture that lets fans enjoy the game exactly as it unfolds.

Building on this momentum, Hisense will become the first TV brand to introduce Dolby Vision 2 worldwide across its latest premium TV lineup. Dolby Vision 2 is designed specifically to meet the evolving opportunities of television experiences today. With innovations like Dolby's next-generation Image Engine, Content Intelligence, and Authentic Motion, Dolby Vision 2 empowers creators to deliver more lifelike, precise, and emotionally impactful storytelling, and dynamically adjusts your TV's picture based on what you're watching and where you're watching - so everything looks great without any effort.

As global audiences come together for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense remains committed to delivering meaningful innovations that enrich how people watch, experience, and connect through the world's biggest sporting moments.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

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