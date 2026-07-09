

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial output growth accelerated in May to the highest level in four months, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 1.5 percent increase in April. Production has been rising since March 2025.



Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing improved to 2.2 percent from 1.8 percent, and that in the utility sector strengthened from 0.9 percent to 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, the contraction in the mining and quarrying industry eased to 8.3 percent from 12.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.4 percent.



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