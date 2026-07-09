

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economy shrank as estimated initially in the first quarter of 2026, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product, or GDP, declined an unadjusted 1.2 percent annually in the March quarter, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding three-month period. That was in line with the second estimate published earlier. Moreover, this was the first contraction since the fourth quarter of 2020.



The expenditure breakdown showed that household final consumption expenditure fell 1.2 percent, while general government consumption increased by 1.4 percent. Gross fixed capital formation, or investment, rose 0.4 percent, while change in inventories contributed negatively by 2.5 percent.



Net exports were favorable as exports grew 0.6 percent amid a 0.3 percent rise in imports.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP declined 1.1 percent, slower than the 1.4 percent fall in the fourth quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, the GDP remained flat versus a 1.9 percent fall in the December quarter.



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