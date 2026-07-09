Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that one of their experienced multi-unit, multi-branded franchisees has secured a prime real estate location for Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") in Crowfoot, Calgary, Alberta. This location is another positive step forward as we continue Rosie's expansion throughouet Western Canada and further demonstrates the Company's disciplined franchise growth strategy by partnering with experienced operators capable of developing multiple brands and multiple locations within the Happy Belly portfolio. Rosie's is a boutique quick-service restaurant brand known for its signature smash burgers, golden fries, poutine, onion rings, and classic milkshakes - delivering nostalgic flavours in vibrant, neighborhood-driven locations.





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"Securing a premium location in Crowfoot Crossing with one of our experienced multi-unit, multi-branded franchisees represents exactly how we intend to grow Rosie's across Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "We continue to attract operators who recognize the strength of our brands, our operating systems, and our disciplined approach to franchise development. Expanding relationships with franchisees who are committed to developing multiple concepts within the Happy Belly ecosystem creates meaningful long-term value for both our partners and our shareholders."

Crowfoot is one of Calgary's premier retail and commercial destinations, serving the city's rapidly growing northwest communities. Anchored by a major regional shopping centre and surrounded by established residential neighborhoods, Crowfoot benefits from exceptional daily traffic, strong household incomes, convenient CTrain access, and a broad mix of national retailers, restaurants, entertainment, and professional services. Its combination of dense residential population, destination retail appeal, and year-round consumer activity creates an ideal environment for Rosie's Burgers, positioning the brand to become a convenient neighborhood favorite for residents, commuters, families, students, and visitors alike.





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The Company continues to focus on expanding Rosie's footprint through a disciplined approach to franchising, targeting high-quality real estate and experienced operators across key Canadian markets. Alberta remains an important growth market for the Company as Happy Belly continues to strengthen its presence throughout Western Canada while advancing Rosie's toward becoming Canada's leading smash burger brand.

Rosie's Burgers is entering a strong phase of national expansion, with 16 locations currently open and more than 114 secured under multi-unit and area development agreements across Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. This growing footprint positions the brand for continued rapid expansion. Backed by a proven operating model, experienced franchise partners, and a disciplined approach to growth, Rosie's is well positioned to become Canada's leading smash burger brand.



This momentum is supported by Happy Belly's broader platform, which now includes 686 contractually committed franchise locations across multiple emerging brands at various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our dual expansion strategy, combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, underscores our commitment to disciplined, predictable growth as we advance toward becoming Canada's leading restaurant consolidator.

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighborhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.





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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure lings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.