

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Iran continued to trade strikes for the second night, with US military hitting 90 targets along Iran's coastline, while U.S. military bases in Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain came under attack by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.



Iran's Ministry of Health said 14 people were killed and 78 other were injured in U.S. attacks across five provinces in the country since the Middle East war reignited Tuesday.



U.S. Central Command said its forces completed an additional round of strikes against Iran on Wednesday to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.



U.S. forces struck approximately 90 Iranian military targets including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran's coastline, CENTCOM said in a press release.



This is in addition to CENTCOM forces hitting approximately 80 Iranian military targets the previous night, including more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats.



CENTCOM said U.S. restarted the attacks 'to impose heavy costs for Iran violating the ceasefire by attacking three commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz.'



After the latest strikes, President Donald Trump indicated that the United States will intensify attacks on Iran. 'This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!' he said in a post on Truth Social.



Iran's chief negotiator and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the United States 'still hasn't learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free.'



'Let me put it plainly: if you strike, you'll get hit. The Strait of Hormuz will only open under Iranian arrangements - not American threats', he said on X.



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