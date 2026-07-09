

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - An alliance of dozen European countries have decided to invest $50.66 billion to strengthen the bloc's Deep Precision Strike Capability over the next 10 years.



In a joint statement, leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom said the Deep Precision Strike Capability Investment Initiative stems from the need to deliver a stronger European role within NATO, with Europe taking greater responsibility for the defense alliance's shared transatlantic security.



'In particular, we recognize the need to increase our Deep Precision Strike (DPS) capabilities, including in response to recent US force adjustments. These capabilities form an integral part of NATO's defense plans. In order to deter, we recognize the need to demonstrate strength through credible capabilities such as DPS which centers on defending and denying an adversary military advantage,' the joint statement adds.



'This UK-led initiative will allow us to step up our cooperation, bringing European allies together to ensure NATO remains safe and secure for years to come,' Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.



The UK-led initiative, discussed at the NATO summit, reportedly aims to accelerate the development of next-generation long-range weapons capable of striking targets nearly 200 miles away with pinpoint accuracy, possibly extending out to 1,250 miles.



The announcement comes at time of growing military threats posed by Russia and pressure from the United States on other NATO member states to share a major part of the alliance's security burden.



'At Ankara we are sending a clear message to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin; NATO is stronger, more European and ready to defend our citizens against the long-term threat posed by him and the Russian state,' BBC quoted UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper as saying on the sidelines of the NATO summit.



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