Highlights

Meuhedet Health Services, Israel's third-largest Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), serving more than one million insured members, has accepted TempraMed's flagship VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi products.

TempraMed products are now accepted by two of Israel's four national HMOs-Maccabi Healthcare Services and Meuhedet-providing institutional access to approximately four million insured lives.

The Company is executing a global B2B institutional strategy focused on healthcare organizations, insurers, distributors and government healthcare systems.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical technology company transforming the storage and management of temperature-sensitive medications, is pleased to announce that its flagship VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi products have been accepted by Meuhedet Health Services (Meuhedet), Israel's third-largest Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), serving more than one million insured members nationwide.

The acceptance represents another significant milestone in TempraMed's institutional commercialization strategy, which is focused on driving adoption through healthcare organizations, insurers, payors, healthcare providers and government health systems rather than relying solely on traditional direct-to-consumer channels. Meuhedet operates an extensive healthcare network providing primary care, specialist care, diagnostics, pharmacy services, chronic disease management and digital healthcare solutions. Management believes its focus on innovation and integrated patient care aligns well with TempraMed's long-term vision for connected medication management through products such as VIVI Cap Smart, which combines temperature protection with medication adherence tracking and digital patient engagement.

"The acceptance by Meuhedet to offer our products represents another important milestone in executing our institutional healthcare strategy," said Ron Nagar, Chief Executive Officer of TempraMed. "Our objective is to establish TempraMed as a global medical device provider for the safe storage of temperature-sensitive medications through healthcare systems, insurers, pharmacy networks and government organizations. We are executing on our institutional B2B strategy and are building a highly scalable commercial platform capable of reaching millions of patients through institutional healthcare channels. Our strategy is focused shifting towards working with enterprise-scale healthcare distributors that provide recurring revenue opportunities, improve patient access and support sustainable international growth."

TempraMed's commercialization strategy is centered on building long-term institutional relationships capable of delivering broad patient access, recurring product demand and reimbursement opportunities. The Company has established commercial relationships across multiple healthcare channels, including HMOs, insurers, national pharmacy distributors, medical distributors, government organizations and retail pharmacy networks.

With this addition, TempraMed products have now been accepted by two of Israel's four national HMOs-Maccabi Healthcare Services and Meuhedet-providing institutional access to approximately 4 million insured lives1. Combined with the Company working with Humana, one of the top five largest payors in the United States covering over 17 million lives2, the Company continues to see meaningful traction within the institutional healthcare market.

In addition to Meuhedet, TempraMed's combined commercial distribution network includes: Humana, MMS, Maccabi Healthcare Services, as well as national retail pharmacy and e-commerce platforms including Walgreens, Walmart, Amazon and Target.

About Meuhedet Health Services

Meuhedet Health Services is one of Israel's four national Health Maintenance Organizations operating under Israel's National Health Insurance Law. Serving more than one million insured members nationwide, Meuhedet provides comprehensive healthcare services including primary care, specialty medicine, diagnostics, chronic disease management, pharmacy services, telemedicine and digital healthcare through an extensive national network of clinics and healthcare professionals.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical technology company transforming the storage, protection and management of temperature-sensitive medications. The Company's patented portfolio of FDA-registered thermal protection solutions safeguards insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics, epinephrine auto-injectors and other injectable medications without batteries, refrigeration or external power. TempraMed's commercial portfolio includes VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi and VIVI Med, supporting both personal medication protection and connected medication management. The Company is executing a global institutional commercialization strategy focused on healthcare organizations, insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, providers and distributors. Through strategic partnerships with leading healthcare organizations and retail pharmacy networks, TempraMed is working to expand patient access while advancing reimbursement pathways and building a scalable platform for recurring growth across the rapidly expanding market for temperature-sensitive medications.

For more information, visit www.tempramed.com.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

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1 https://www.maccabi4u.co.il/en/46562/main_english/our-healthcare-system/about/

https://www.meuhedet.co.il/en/customer-information/about-meuhedet

2 https://humana.gcs-web.com/static-files/c02d23ab-5202-404e-8adf-412818469525

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304516

Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.