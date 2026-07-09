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WKN: 580884 | ISIN: US16411R2085 | Ticker-Symbol: CHQ1
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 18:03
229,00 Euro
+0,31 % +0,70
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHENIERE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHENIERE ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
227,50228,3018:08
227,40228,4018:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 13:06 Uhr
226 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Baker Hughes Secures Substantial Equipment and Services Awards for Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG Facility

  • Contracts awarded by Bechtel and Cheniere to supply primary liquefaction equipment, including main refrigerant compressors and gas turbines, for the first phase of the Sabine Pass Expansion Project
  • Technology packages support an additional nameplate capacity of over 6 million tons per annum (MTPA) for Train 7 and boil-off gas re-liquefaction unit
  • Services award provides fleet-wide gas turbine upgrades to enhance power, driving LNG production

HOUSTON and LONDON, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday three substantial awards for Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The awards, booked in the second quarter, comprise orders from Bechtel Energy Inc. (Bechtel) and Cheniere to supply liquefaction equipment for Train 7 and for a boil-off gas re-liquefaction unit, as well as an award for fleet-wide gas turbine technology upgrades.

The equipment orders for Phase 1 of the Sabine Pass expansion project include seven PGT25+ G4 gas turbines driving 15 centrifugal compressors, enabling approximately 6 million tons per annum (MTPA) of additional LNG production capacity.

Additionally, Baker Hughes will deliver upgrades across the entire fleet of installed aeroderivative PGT25+ G4 gas turbines at the Sabine Pass facility over a four-year period. These upgrades will help to increase the power output of the turbines to enhance LNG production capabilities, helping deliver efficiency across the facility's current approximate 30 MTPA capacity. These upgrades, together with Train 7 and the boil-off gas re-liquefaction unit, are expected to add over 6 MTPA of capacity at Sabine Pass.

The expansion and upgrade of the Sabine Pass LNG terminal support growing global demand for natural gas in energy and industrial applications, helping to deliver affordable energy supply.

"These comprehensive technology solutions, from advanced liquefaction equipment to lifecycle services, help our customers expand LNG production and meet growing energy demand," said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. "Our differentiated portfolio of equipment, technologies and services enables us to deliver comprehensive solutions that help customers accelerate project execution, enhance reliability and unlock long-term value."

"We are pleased to continue our decades-long collaboration with Baker Hughes, a key partner in the development of Sabine Pass into one of the largest LNG facilities in the world," said Cheniere Chairman, President and CEO Jack Fusco. "These equipment orders, lifecycle services and technology upgrades are critical to facilitate further optimization and efficiency upgrades throughout the Cheniere platform."

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Chiara Toniato
+39 3463823419
chiara.toniato@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations:

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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