Flash Sport & Media Inc: Former BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Joins Board of Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH)

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India - who oversaw the Indian Premier League (IPL T20) and led the sale of BCCI media rights for more than USD 3 billion - brings nearly 35 years of global cricket and media leadership to FLZH's board as the Company seeks its cricket-focused sports and media platform

NEW YORK and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH) ("Flash" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Rahul Johri - the former Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) - to its Board of Directors. Mr. Johri is one of the most accomplished executives in global media and sport, and his appointment marks a significant step in the Company's strategy to build a leading, cricket-focused sports and media platform.

During his tenure as the BCCI's first CEO, Mr. Johri oversaw the full spectrum of the sport - all international and domestic cricket operations, the Indian Premier League (IPL T20), and the National Cricket Academy. He led the sale of BCCI media rights for more than USD 3 billion, one of the largest rights transactions in Indian sports history, and pioneered the introduction of the e-auction to cricket, setting a new standard of transparency and competitive value in how the game's commercial rights are sold.

The Company believes Mr. Johri's rights-monetization expertise, deep relationships across the global cricket ecosystem, and track record of building and scaling media businesses will directly support FLZH's growth priorities - including pursuing media rights, sponsorship, franchise development, and the expansion of its league portfolio across key cricket markets.

"Rahul is a highly respected leaders in the business of cricket with deep experience across media rights, broadcasters and cricket properties," Few executives in the world have his combination of commercial vision, credibility with rights holders and broadcasters, and hands-on experience building the properties that define the modern game," said Bradley Natrass, Chairman / Chief Executive Officer, Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. "His appointment to our board sends a clear signal about the scale of our ambition. We are building FLZH into a serious, global cricket-media company, and Rahul's guidance will be invaluable as we execute that plan."

"Cricket is entering its most exciting commercial era, with new leagues, new markets and new audiences reshaping the global game," said Rahul Johri. "Flash Sports & Media has assembled a compelling platform at exactly the right moment, and I am delighted to join the board. I look forward to helping the Company build world-class cricket properties and unlock their full commercial potential."

Beyond his cricket administration career, Mr. Johri brings nearly 35 years of leadership across the media and sports industry. He most recently served as President - Business at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., where he drove revenue across Zee's 60-plus television channels and its digital platform Zee5, and spearheaded the launch of the U.A.E.-based T20 league, ILT20. Earlier, as Head of Discovery Networks South & Southeast Asia, he launched 11 channels and introduced regional Indian languages to international programming. Mr. Johri was part of the founding launch team of Outlook magazine. He currently heads Citadel Advisory, a media and sports business advisory firm operating across India and the U.A.E.

About Rahul Johri

Rahul Johri is a media and sports executive with nearly 35 years of experience and the first-ever Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, where he oversaw the IPL T20 (www.iplt20.com), all international and domestic cricket operations, and the National Cricket Academy, led the sale of BCCI media rights for over USD 3 billion, and introduced the e-auction to world cricket. He has held senior leadership roles at Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Discovery Networks South & South East Asia and now runs Citadel Advisory across India and the U.A.E.

About Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc.

Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLZH) is a cricket-focused sports and media company seeking to develop and commercialize cricket media, league-management, sponsorship, and related sports-entertainment opportunities. Through its relationship with Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC, Flash is focused on professional cricket properties, media and broadcast opportunities, sponsorships, league operations, and related commercial initiatives. The Company's business plans remain subject to execution risks, market conditions, definitive agreements, third-party approvals, and the Company's ability to finance, develop, and commercialize its sports and media initiatives. https://flashsportsandmedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Mr. Rahul Johri to Flash Sports & Media, Inc. and its Board of Directors; the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans and strategies relating to the development, commercialization and monetization of its cricket-focused sports and media platform; the Company's relationship with Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC and other current or potential strategic partners; current and future cricket, sports, media, league-management, sponsorship, media rights, franchise-development, broadcast and related commercial opportunities; the development, operation or commercialization of the Lanka Premier League or any other cricket league, tournament, event, property or related rights; potential sponsorships, media rights arrangements, franchise sales, broadcast relationships, league operations, player participation, venue arrangements, commercial partnerships and other business opportunities; the Company's ability to generate revenues, achieve growth, obtain financing, enter into definitive agreements, obtain required approvals, maintain relationships with third parties and execute its business plan; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the applicable listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and similar words or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of Mr. Johri's appointment may not be realized; the Company's early-stage sports and media strategy and limited operating history in its current business focus; the Company's ability to develop, finance, operate, commercialize, monetize and scale cricket, sports, media, league-management, sponsorship, broadcast and related business lines; the seasonal nature of cricket leagues and events and the many conditions to successful league and event operations; the Company's dependence on third-party relationships, including relationships with Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC, cricket governing bodies, league operators, venues, broadcasters, sponsors, franchise owners, players, vendors, commercial counterparties and other strategic partners; the possibility that definitive agreements with any such parties may not be entered into on acceptable terms, or at all; the possibility that existing or contemplated relationships, arrangements, rights or opportunities may be terminated, delayed, modified, disputed or fail to produce expected results; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required governmental, regulatory, league, venue, governing-body, shareholder, exchange or other approvals, consents or authorizations; uncertainties regarding the availability, participation or continued involvement of franchises, franchise owners, players, teams, ambassadors, broadcasters, sponsors, venues, vendors, governing bodies and other counterparties; the possibility that anticipated franchise sales, sponsorships, media rights arrangements, broadcast relationships, advertising revenue, ticketing revenue, licensing revenue or other commercial opportunities may not materialize, may be delayed, or may be less favorable than expected; competitive dynamics in the sports, media, entertainment, streaming, broadcast, sponsorship and league-management industries; changes in consumer demand, audience engagement, advertiser demand, media consumption habits and market conditions affecting cricket, sports and media properties; the Company's ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all, and the potential dilutive effect of any financing transactions; risks associated with international business activities, including geopolitical, regulatory, tax, foreign exchange, sanctions, anti-corruption, labor, immigration, travel, venue, safety, security and operational risks; general economic, market, industry and capital markets conditions; volatility in the trading price and liquidity of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's ability to comply with applicable SEC reporting, disclosure and internal control requirements.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings made with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact

Investors@flashsm.com

Company Websites

https://flashsportsandmedia.com

Source: Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLZH)