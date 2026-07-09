Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) | FSE: 5GP | OTC: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to report that interpretation of the recent hyperspectral study has identified additional targets for potential expansion of the mineralization at its 100%-owned Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada.

Additionally, the Company has contracted SRK Consulting to complete a new NI 43-101 Technical Report which will include data from lands not in the Company's possession when the October 16, 2025 NI 43-101 Technical Report was prepared (see Company release November 18, 2025).

Hyperspectral study

The Company contracted Apollo Mapping Inc, of Denver Colorado, to acquire 30 cm Maxar Imagery and 3.7-meter SWIR Maxar Imagery over the full property. This imagery, also known as WorldView 3 (WV3) is considered to be the gold standard for satellite imagery. World-leading hyperspectral specialist, Dr. Neil Pendock, of Cape Town, South Africa was contracted to interpret the imagery. The end product is an interpretation of a package of 12 alteration patterns over the property. The package includes opal/chalcedony, calcite, chlorite, alunite, kaolinite, montmorillonite, sericite, buddingtonite, hematite, goethite, jarosite and iron oxide gossans.

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist for Americore commented; "The comprehensive detailed nature of the data obtained will require extensive review to determine the best targets for on-going and future exploration. However certain preliminary observations can be made at this time. Newly identified areas, especially to the SE of the Trinity pit appear to be prime targets. The area to the SE of the pit appears to coincide with a significant deep anomaly from an historic IP survey."

For his interpretation, Dr. Pendock has developed a series of indices, as follows;

The Feldspar Hydrolysis and Potassic Index. Approaching a major subvolcanic intrusive core or an intense structural fluid pathway, primary plagioclase is destroyed via base-exchange reactions causing this index to spike. This maps broad, intermediate-to-proximal, alteration envelopes;

The Core Conduit and Acid Leaching Index. This index narrows the focus onto the inner structural pathways, targeting zones where extreme acid leaching and high-temperature boiling took place. It peaks directly over breccia pipes, fault walls, and high-temperature upflow paths where hydrothermal fluids overprinted the original host rhyolite.

The Empirical Classifier-Weighted Alteration index. This index incorporates the empirical machine learning results from the historic open pit centre. By taking linear weights derived from the quadratic classifier and normalizing them against the background country rock, we can project a "Pit Core" signature across the entire 6-km structural corridor. This then serves as a primary target-generation index.

Dr. Pendock concluded that the WorldView-3 spectral analysis, supported by the USGS mineral library and classifier-based target ranking, indicates that the Trinity Silver project is a highly prospective epithermal system with strong potential for blind or weakly exposed sulphide extensions beneath shallow cover.

Further he added that the strongest exploration targets are where structural intersections, leached zones, and basement-related calc-silicate responses coincide with the core sulphide and boiling-related signatures. These results suggest that the historic pit is only one expression of a broader mineralizing system, and that the most compelling next-step targets lie along the mapped 6-km structural corridor, especially where high spectral anomalies overlap NW-NE fault intersections and the volcanic basement unconformity.

Drone Magnetometer survey interpretation

The interpretation of the previously release drone magnetometer survey (see Company release June 2, 2026) will be incorporated into the detailed review of the hyperspectral results to develop comprehensive exploration targeting.

Next Steps

The combination of the hyperspectral alteration mapping and the magnetometer interpretation will lead to the identification of high priority targets for expansion of the mineralized envelope on the property.

Management Commentary

"The detailed evaluation of the drone and hyperspectral surveys has provided us with valuable structural and regional geological information allowing us to complete a more comprehensive 3 D model. We believe the Trinity historical resource could be just a small part of a larger epithermal system," said Jeff Poloni, Chief Executive Officer of Americore Resources Corp.

Marketing Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a digital marketing and investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Danayi Capital Corp. ("Danayi"), subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), where required.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Danayi has been engaged to provide investor relations and digital marketing services designed to increase awareness of the Company among investors and the broader investment community. Services will include the dissemination of publicly available information through digital advertising channels, including native advertising, push notification campaigns, search engine marketing and directing prospective investors to a dedicated landing page hosted and managed by Danayi. Danayi may also assist the Company in developing and implementing broader digital marketing initiatives.

The Agreement has an initial term of one month commencing July 9, 2026. Americore will pay Danayi a fee of US$20,000 for the initial one-month term. No stock options or other securities have been granted to Danayi as compensation under the Agreement.

Danayi Capital Corp. is a British Columbia corporation with offices located in Vancouver, British Columbia. To the knowledge of the Company, Danayi and its principals are arm's length to Americore and currently do not own any securities of the Company, nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such securities, except as may be acquired through normal market transactions.

The Agreement remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, where required.

Financing

The Company on July 7, 2026, announced the closing of the first tranche of a private placement raising gross proceeds of $1,007,794.90. The private placement has been concluded and there will be no further tranches.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Americore Resources Corp., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304560

Source: Americore Resources Corp.