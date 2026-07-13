Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Justin Hanka to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Hanka is an accomplished investment and merchant banking professional with more than 30 years of experience across capital markets, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and strategic capital raising throughout Australasia, Europe, and North America.

Throughout his career, Mr. Hanka has served as a director of several publicly listed companies in North America, including EONX Technologies Inc., SPARC AI Inc., and MindBio Therapeutics Corp. As a chief executive officer and senior executive, he has successfully led numerous corporate transactions and strategic exits, including the $485 million initial public offering of iSelect.com.au.

Americore believes Mr. Hanka's extensive international capital markets expertise, corporate governance experience, and strategic business development background will be invaluable as the Company advances its growth strategy and continues to evaluate opportunities to create long-term shareholder value.

Jeff Poloni, Chief Executive Officer of Americore, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Justin to Americore's Board of Directors. Justin brings an exceptional track record in global capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate growth strategies. His experience in building companies, raising capital, and executing successful strategic transactions will provide tremendous value as we continue advancing the Trinity Silver Project and pursuing opportunities to enhance shareholder value. We look forward to benefiting from his insight and leadership."

The Company welcomes Mr. Hanka to the Board and looks forward to his contributions as Americore continues to execute its strategic objectives.

About Americore Resources Ltd.

Americore Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada, USA, while evaluating additional opportunities to build shareholder value through the acquisition and development of high-quality mineral assets.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304725

Source: Americore Resources Corp.