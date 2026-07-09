Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to announce the expansion of a targeted sales and channel initiative for QAuth, the Company's quantum-ready identity and authentication platform, across Indonesia and Malaysia.

QAuth is designed to help organizations control employee and administrator access to enterprise applications while adding a quantum-resilient security layer to authentication workflows. In practical terms, QAuth helps organizations make sure the right people have secure access to the right systems today, while also preparing for a post-quantum cybersecurity environment.

QSE is advancing the initiative through regional channel partners and strategic technology relationships already active in Southeast Asia. The program is focused on enterprise, government and regulated-industry buyers in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, government and critical infrastructure.

As organizations across Indonesia and Malaysia continue digitizing operations, QSE believes authentication is becoming a practical entry point for stronger cybersecurity. User access, administrator privileges and cloud application logins are core parts of enterprise security, and they are increasingly important as customers evaluate long-term protection against both current cyber threats and future quantum-related risks.

"Identity is where many cyberattacks begin," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "QAuth gives organizations a practical way to strengthen login security, access control and identity protection, while also moving their security architecture toward quantum readiness. Our goal is to make this transition simple for customers and avoid unnecessary disruption to their existing workflows."

The Company views Southeast Asia as strategically important market for QSE, and represents one of the fastest-growing markets for cybersecurity modernization, driven by expanding regulatory requirements, increasing digitalization, and growing awareness of quantum-related cybersecurity risks.

"This is an important commercial step for QSE because it expands our identity-security platform into markets where digital transformation, cybersecurity modernization and post-quantum readiness are converging," added Mr. Carefoot. "We believe QAuth can become a meaningful part of our regional growth strategy as organizations look for practical ways to modernize authentication and protect critical digital infrastructure."

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304553

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.