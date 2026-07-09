

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has warned that the number of new cancer cases worldwide could rise to almost 35 million a year by 2050 unless countries take urgent action to strengthen prevention, early diagnosis and treatment.



The stark warning appears in a new report from the UN health agency highlighting inequalities in cancer survival between high and low-income countries.



The Global Status Report on Cancer 2026, produced with the International Agency for Research on Cancer, outlines that cancer already causes more than 26,000 deaths every day, with an estimated 20.6 million new cases and nearly 10 million deaths annually, making it the world's second leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease.



The report warns that while progress has been made in tobacco control, vaccination and cancer prevention, millions of people continue to face major inequalities in access to life-saving care.



'Cancer is a deeply personal disease that touches nearly all of us. But whether a person survives cancer should never depend on where they were born or what they earn,' said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding that 'the inequities documented in this report are not inevitable; they are the consequence of choices, and they can be reversed through stronger and unified action.'



According to the report, survival rates differ sharply between rich and poor countries. While 87 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer survive for at least five years in high-income countries, the figure falls to around 42 per cent in low-income countries.



In 2024, Asia accounted for more than half of all cancer cases and deaths, reflecting its large population.



Europe, with only around 9 per cent of the global population, recorded 21 per cent of cancer cases and 20 per cent of deaths, giving it a disproportionately high burden.



Meanwhile, many countries in Africa and parts of Asia continue to experience lower incidence rates but significantly higher mortality.



Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death worldwide. Among men, lung, prostate and colorectal cancers are the most common, while breast, lung and colorectal cancers account for a large share of cases among women.



In 2024, there were an estimated 2.4 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 694,000 deaths globally. Breast cancer occurs in every country of the world in women at any age after puberty but with increasing rates in later life.



WHO estimates that nearly four in 10 cancer cases are linked to preventable risk factors, including tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets and infections such as human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B and C.



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