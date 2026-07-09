VSee Health CEO Issues Shareholder Update as Company Focuses on iDoc TeleHealth Solutions for Revenue Growth and Profitability

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) ("VSee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of telehealth and digital health solutions, today issued the following letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Imoigele Aisiku providing shareholders with an update on the Company's strategic transformation and outlook.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Over the past two years, VSee Health has undergone a significant transformation. Our objective has been straightforward: simplify the Company, strengthen our operating business, improve our financial profile and position VSee for long-term growth. Today, I would like to update you on several important milestones that we have reached.

Our Business :

Our focus on iDoc TeleHealth Solutions has led to dramatic expansion from just 3 hospitals, three years ago, to currently 58. Following the recent divestiture of the laboratory operations, we have concentrated our resources on expanding iDoc and serving hospitals and healthcare systems across the country. The strategic actions we have taken have simplified our organization, reduced operating costs and strengthened our ability to focus on our highest-value operating business.

VSee has transformed into a focused telehealth company with expanding hospital adoption, accelerating revenue growth, improving operating leverage and a clear objective of achieving profitability within the next twelve months.

2026 Outlook :

Based on our current operating plans and internal expectations, management anticipates that the iDoc TeleHealth business can achieve profitability over the next 12 months.

While there remains work ahead, we believe VSee Health is substantially stronger today than it was just two years ago, with a focused strategy, an expanding customer base and an organization dedicated to disciplined execution.

While the public market ultimately determines the value of every public company, management believes the Company's current market valuation does not fully reflect the progress achieved through the transformation of our business, including our operational focus, customer growth, margin profile and strategic positioning.

Our responsibility is to continue executing our strategy, improving operating performance and creating long-term value for all shareholders.

On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire VSee Health team, I want to thank our employees, customers, partners and shareholders for their continued confidence and support.

We remain committed to disciplined execution, responsible capital allocation and continued expansion of the iDoc TeleHealth platform as we work to build a stronger company for the years ahead.

Sincerely,

Imo Aisiku

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

VSee Health, Inc.

About VSee Health, Inc.

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.idocvms.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of VSee Health, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about VSee Health and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. VSee Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investors Contact:

Justin Smith

jsmith@idocvms.com

SOURCE: VSee Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-health-ceo-issues-shareholder-update-as-company-focuses-on-idoc-1188800