

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.6221 against the euro, from an early high of 1.6178.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie dropped to 1.4190 and 114.43 from an early 1-week high of 1.4153 and nearly a 1-month high of 114.78, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the loonie edged down to 0.9842 from an early high of 0.9811.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.63 against the euro, 1.42 against the greenback, 113.00 against the yen and 1.00 against the aussie.



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