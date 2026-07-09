Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the spring 2026 diamond drill program with drill-core analysis underway at the 100% owned Indy Sedex (zinc-lead-silver-gallium-barite) project, well-located 90 km southeast of Prince George in central BC, Canada. The drill program followed-up on the discovery of the high-grade Apex Zone in 2025 (15.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.2 g/t Ag over 4.2 m including 20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m from 197.6 m downhole in Hole IB25-043), which successfully extended the B-9 mineralized trend to over 1000 m in strike length - remaining open for expansion (Figure 1).

As planned, the completed 2026 spring diamond drill program (7 holes, 1437 m) tested a 250 m strike (north and south) of the 2025 B-9 Apex Zone discovery and to a depth of 240 m. All drill core samples have been delivered to the laboratory and sample preparation and analysis are underway. Results are anticipated in the second half of July or early August, depending on lab turnaround time.

B-9 Apex Discovery

The high-grade, replacement-style Sedex mineralization at the B-9 Apex Zone was discovered in late 2025 with a 300 m step-out drill test of the northern extension of the near-surface 700 m long B-9 Zone. This achieved a 125% extension to over 1000 m in strike length of the B-9 Zone. Untested soil geochemical and EM geophysical signatures continue for at least another 1200 m to the northwest of the B-9 Apex Zone representing a high potential corridor for both extension and additional discoveries (Figure 2).





Figure 1: 2025 Vertical Longitudinal Section - Highlighted Drill Intersections



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Indy - Easy Access, Infrastructure and Permitted

Indy is located about a 1.5-hour drive from Prince George, the major hub for transportation and heavy industry in central BC. The project is located 70 km south of the Yellowhead Highway (Hwy 16) and is accessed via recently upgraded forestry road and bridges providing direct access to the B-9 Zone.

Indy is located 85 km from the intercontinental Canadian National Railway (CNR), servicing the Port of Prince Rupert and connecting to the Port of Vancouver, and 35 km from hydro-electric transmission lines. Western North America's only zinc smelter complex is located approximately 500 km to the south of Indy in the city of Trail, BC.

The Company's 5-year drill permit, renewed in 2024, has provisions for up to 36 remaining drill holes, access trails and related work.



Figure 2: Indy Project - 2026 Mineralization and Exploration Potential



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About InZinc

InZinc has discovered and is advancing near-surface exploration at the 100%-owned Indy project in central British Columbia, Canada. The extensive tenure at Indy covers 200 square km and a 30 km length of under-explored, prospective strata in central British Columbia. The Indy Project is well located with respect to road access, rail, power, port and smelter infrastructure. In 2025 the Company announced the extension of the B-9 mineralized trend to a drill defined strike length of greater than 1000 m and integrate:

Significant drill results from B-9 Apex Zone (replacement mineralization):

15.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.2 g/t Ag over 4.2 m, including

20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m

Significant drill results from the near-surface B-9 Discovery Zone (primary mineralization):

8.0% Zn, 2.0% Pb and 16.2 g/t Ag over 9.9 m

11.0% Zn, 2.3% Pb and 27.1 g/t Ag over 3.0 m

9.3% Zn, 2.4% Pb and 18.0 g/t Ag over 3.1 m

5.5% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 3.4 g/t Ag over 6.7 m

3.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 7.4 g/t Ag over 19.1 m

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021.

Additionally, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West Metals' (ASX) West Desert project, Utah. Through its equity investment in American West, InZinc is also exposed to a portfolio of North American base metals projects.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

Qualified Person

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., an Independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events of developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as believe, expect, anticipates, intends, estimates, plans, postulate, indicate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although InZinc believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or actions, and that actual results or actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 and for the three months ended March 31, 2026 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, InZinc disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: InZinc Mining Ltd.