15.0 m grading 7.0% Zn, 3.2% Pb and 17.5 g/t Ag from 67.1 m downhole including a

Silver-Rich Zone of 3.0 m grading 61.8 g/t Ag, 10.7% Zn, 11.7% Pb and 2.8 g/t Gallium.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is very pleased to report the discovery of strongly mineralized, stacked zones in shallow drill intersections from the spring 2026 diamond drill program at the B-9 Apex Zone ("Apex") at the 100% owned Indy Sedex (zinc-lead-silver-gallium-barite) project. Indy Sedex ("Indy") is located 90 km southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia, Canada and benefits from direct road access connecting to highways, rail and ports, nearby power and the domestic smelter at Trail, BC.

These new discoveries, in aggregate with the B-9 Discovery Zone ("B-9 Discovery") extending for 1000 m to the south of Apex, demonstrate the growing potential for open pit accessible, conventional sulphide resources at Indy (Figure 1). Further drilling is required to explore the limits of such a potential resource and the entire 1000 m long B-9 Trend remains open for expansion. The remaining area between the new Apex zones and B-9 Discovery has emerged as a near term high-potential drill target area.





Figure 1: B-9 Trend - Vertical Long Section with 2026 Apex Discoveries and Highlights

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"Today's drill results highlight not only our exploration success but two additional advantages on the horizon at Indy - ongoing discovery potential and an opportunity for potential open pit resources to lead the way," remarked Wayne Hubert, CEO of InZinc. "Additionally, Indy is a recent Sedex-style discovery in BC with 30 km of unexplored strata and roads connecting to the extensive logistics available in central and southern BC. These are distinct advantages, both for cost-effective exploration and for potential production of bulk metal concentrates."

The spring 2026 program (7 holes, 1437 m) followed-up in the area of the late 2025 Apex discovery (15.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.2 g/t Ag over 4.2 m, including 20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m from 197.6 m downhole in Hole IB25-043), which successfully extended the near-surface B-9 Trend to over 1000 m in strike length.

New Apex Discoveries - Shallow, Strong Grades and Widths in Stacked Zones - Open for Expansion

Four drill holes have intersected new shallow, stacked zones located immediately south of last year's Apex discovery. Two drill holes (IB26-049 and 050), drilled on a 45 m spacing on a drill section located 60 m south of the 2025 Apex discovery hole (IB25-043), encountered shallow mineralization including:

5.7 m grading 4.8% Zn, 0.6% Pb with 3.5 g/t Ag from 40.4 m downhole in Hole IB26-049 and

and 9.8 m grading 2.0% Zn, 2.1% Pb and 11.2 g/t Ag from 49.5 m downhole, includes

1.8 m grading 4.6% Zn, 1.0% Pb, 5.0 g/t Ag and

3.3 m grading 29.9 g/t Ag with 1.1% Zn and 5.7% Pb

includes and 3.7 m grading 1.7% Zn, 0.6% Pb with 3.1 g/t Ag from 62.8 m downhole in Hole IB26-050

2.9 m grading 4.0% Zn, 1.7% Pb with 5.9 g/t Ag at 73.9 m downhole in Hole IB26-50

Two "pivot" drill holes (IB26-051 and 52), directed to cross-cut the mineralization in drill holes IB26-049 and 050, were completed to ensure the new mineralization is not vertically oriented and to determine a true width approximation. Shallow mineralization was intersected in both drill holes, including the strongest intersection (on a grade x width basis) at Indy to date:

15.0 m grading 7.0% Zn, 3.2% Pb with 17.5 g/t Ag from 67.1 m downhole in Hole IB26-051 , including

3.0 m grading 61.8 g/t Ag with 11.7% Pb, 10.7% Zn and 2.8 g/t Ga and

10.0 m grading 7.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb, 7.7 g/t Ag

, including and 5.0 m grading 2.1% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 1.7 g/t Ag from 61.0 m downhole in Hole IB26-052

2.6 m grading 3.1% Zn, 0.6% Pb with 3.6 g/t Ag from 71.8 m in Hole IB26-052 and

and 3.4 m grading 4.8% Zn 0.4% Pb and 2.2 g/t Ag from 90.7 m downhole in Hole IB26-052

All above intersections are located within 100 m of surface. Results demonstrate good continuity of above cut-off grade mineralization. True width is determined at approximately 80% to 100% of downhole intersections and may vary with further drilling.

Feeder Mineralization Includes Silver Enrichment and Coarse Crystalline Zinc Minerals

New Apex mineralization is hosted within a sub-horizontal envelope (or "halo") 30 m to 50 m wide. Within the envelope, multiple zones comprising accumulations of up to semi-massive sulphides and associated stockwork vein, replacement and fracture-fill sulphides are consistent with feeder-style Sedex replacement mineralization. Mineralization increases in width and grade to the south (Hole IB26-051) and remains open for expansion. The new shallow zones also remain open for expansion both west and east and appear to be truncated, by faulting, to the north. A northwest to southeast "vector" or trend of mineralization is inferred.





Figure 2: Drill Hole IB26-051 - Coarse Crystalline Sphalerite (Zinc)

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Above - Drill hole IB26-051 HQ core at 77.6m: Coarse crystals of sphalerite (brown - up to 1 cm) associated with a quartz-carbonate (+/-barite) stockwork. Sphalerite, a zinc sulphide, is the zinc bearing mineral at Indy. Representative photo of interval from 72.1 to 82.1 m (10.0 m grading 7.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.7 g/t Ag) in drill hole IB26-051.

New Silver-rich Intersections:

Increased silver content including 3.3 m grading 29.9 g/t Ag (with 5.7% Pb, 1.1% Zn - from 52.6 m downhole in Hole IB25-049) and 3.0 m grading 61.8 g/t Ag (with 11.7% Pb, 10.7% Zn and 2.8 g/t Ga in from 67.1 m downhole in Hole IB25-051) indicate the "feeder" style stockwork nature of the Apex mineralization. An individual core sample (553576) returned 127.0 g/t silver over 0.65 m in Hole IB26-051, achieving the highest silver assay from the project to date. These intersections demonstrate the potential for added shallow silver-rich discoveries with continuing Apex exploration.

Coarse Replacement Style Zinc (Figure 2):

Several new zinc-rich intersections, particularly in Hole IB26-051 (10.0 m grading 7.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.7 g/t Ag at 72.1 m downhole), host continuous accumulations of very large crystals (up to 1 cm) of the zinc bearing mineral, sphalerite. The coarse nature of the sphalerite crystals could, with future testwork, provide very efficient zinc liberation and recoveries to concentrate.

Open Pit Potential at Scale

The stacked zones of the new Apex discoveries are contributing high accumulations of mineralization within 100 m of surface and demonstrating good continuity. Combined with mineralization at B-9 Discovery, extending for 1000 m to the south of Apex, the potential for open pit accessible, conventional sulphide resource at Indy has improved substantially.

Additional drilling is required to outline the limits of such a potential resource, however, the entire 1000 m long B-9 Trend, including the new shallow horizons at Apex, remain open for expansion (Figure 1).

Mineralization below 100 m Vertical Depth - Trend Remains Open

Several drillholes tested deeper areas around last years Hole IB26-043 discovery (15.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.2 g/t Ag over 4.2 m, including 20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m from 197.6 m downhole).

The most successful was drill hole IB26-050 which returned 8.8 m grading 4.1% Zn, 1.1% Pb and 6.8 g/t Ag from 197.2 m downhole, including a higher-grade section of 4.1 m grading 7.1% Zn, 1.5% Pb and 9.6 g/t Ag. Additional drilling will be required to explore continuity and extension of mineralization at these depths.

The mineralized envelope remains open to the north. Untested soil geochemical and EM geophysical signatures continue for at least another 1200 m to the northwest of B-9 Apex representing a high-potential corridor for both extension and additional discoveries (Figure 3).

Indy - Easy Access, Infrastructure and Permitted

Indy is located about a 1.5-hour drive from Prince George, the major hub for transportation and heavy industry in central B.C. The project is located 70 kilometres (km) south of the Yellowhead Highway (Hwy 16) and is accessed via recently upgraded forestry road and bridges providing direct access to the Apex and B-9 Discovery zones.

Indy is located 85 km from the intercontinental Canadian National Railway (CNR), servicing the port of Prince Rupert and connecting to the port of Vancouver, and approximately 35 km from hydroelectric transmission lines. Western North America's only zinc smelter complex is located approximately 500 km to the south of Indy in the city of Trail, B.C.

The company's five-year drill permit, renewed in 2024, has provisions for up to 36 remaining drill holes, access trails and related work.



Figure 3: Indy Project - 2026 Mineralization and Exploration Potential

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Table 1: B-9 Apex Zone - 2026 Spring Diamond Drilling Results with Highlights

Drill Hole

(HQ) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Silver

(g/t) IB26-046 174.00 175.71 1.71 3.03 0.34 3.71

202.25 203.29 1.04 6.88 0.09 0.78 IB26-047 NSV IB26-048 NSV IB26-049 40.40 46.13 5.73 4.76 0.59 3.54

49.51 59.30 9.79 2.00 2.13 11.23 includes 49.51 51.29 1.78 4.60 1.00 4.97 and 52.56 55.81 3.25 1.13 5.67 29.89

75.75 82.40 6.65 1.12 0.46 2.13

153.11 156.60 3.49 1.46 0.29 1.69

167.07 168.65 1.58 1.90 4.25 15.31

193.57 194.58 1.01 6.38 1.62 9.33



IB26-050 33.69 35.13 1.44 2.80 0.30 1.05

41.65 42.92 1.27 6.99 0.34 2.28

62.81 66.47 3.66 1.70 0.56 3.12

73.93 76.82 2.89 3.97 1.72 5.91

197.22 206.00 8.78 4.08 1.07 6.76 includes 197.22 201.30 4.08 7.10 1.51 9.60

210.00 213.00 3.00 1.63 0.37 2.44



IB26-051 36.68 41.10 4.42 1.33 0.05 0.43

48.81 51.75 2.94 3.39 0.30 1.35

67.07 82.10 15.03 7.04 3.21 17.54 includes 67.07 70.04 2.97 10.67 11.65 61.84 and 72.08 82.10 10.02 7.38 1.31 7.74

90.00 96.42 6.42 1.84 0.35 1.96

106.97 111.78 4.81 1.54 0.13 0.74

142.79 145.58 2.79 3.04 0.79 2.96

160.50 162.00 1.50 7.49 0.80 4.11



IB26-052 61.01 66.00 4.99 2.06 0.26 1.74

71.81 74.38 2.57 3.06 0.57 3.59

90.65 94.09 3.44 4.75 0.35 2.21

Length-weighted composites are calculated from individual core samples achieving >1% combined Zn+Pb and consider internal dilution parameters. Selected composites below 2 m widths are provided to demonstrate exploration potential only. True widths are estimated from 100% to 80% and may vary with further revisions from additional drilling.





Figure 4: Spring 2026 - Apex Drill Hole Plan

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About InZinc

InZinc has discovered and is advancing near-surface exploration at the Indy Sedex zinc-lead-silver-gallium-barite project (100%) in central BC, Canada. The extensive tenure at Indy covers 200 square km and a 30 km length of under-explored, prospective strata in central BC. The project is well located with respect to road access, rail, power, port and smelter infrastructure. In 2025 the Company announced the extension of the B-9 mineralized trend to a drill defined strike length of greater than 1000 m:

Significant drill results from the near surface B-9 Apex Zone (replacement mineralization):

15.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.2 g/t Ag over 4.2 m, including

20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m

20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m 7.0% Zn, 3.2% Pb with 17.5 g/t Ag over 15.0 m, including

61.8 g/t Ag with 11.7% Pb, 10.7% Zn and 2.8 g/t Ga over 3.0 m and

7.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.7 g/t Ag over 10.0 m

61.8 g/t Ag with 11.7% Pb, 10.7% Zn and 2.8 g/t Ga over 3.0 m and 7.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.7 g/t Ag over 10.0 m 29.9 g/t Ag, 5.7% Pb and 1.1% Zn over 3.3 m

Significant drill results from the near-surface B-9 Discovery Zone (primary mineralization):

8.0% Zn, 2.0% Pb and 16.2 g/t Ag over 9.9 m

11.0% Zn, 2.3% Pb and 27.1 g/t Ag over 3.0 m

9.3% Zn, 2.4% Pb and 18.0 g/t Ag over 3.1 m

5.5% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 3.4 g/t Ag over 6.7 m

3.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 7.4 g/t Ag over 19.1 m

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021.

Additionally, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West Metals' (ASX) West Desert project, Utah. Through its equity investment in American West, InZinc is also exposed to a portfolio of North American base metals projects.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

____________

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website: www.inzincmining.com For further information contact:

Joyce Musial

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: 604.317.2728

Email: joyce@inzincmining.com



Qualified Person

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

HQ size drill core was collected from the drill site and delivered to the Indy Camp by InZinc staff. The core was logged, sample intervals were outlined and photographic records were collected. Core samples were split using a diamond saw or manually chipped at the camp with one-half of the core submitted for assay and the remainder stored in wooden core boxes. The core was bagged in individually marked plastic sample bags and shipments were compiled in labelled rice bags. Core shipments were delivered by InZinc contract geologists to Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd. in Prince George, B.C. for furtherance to MSA Labs in Langley, B.C., Canada for analysis. Samples were prepared by MSA and analyzed by ICP-AES multi-element plus 4-Acid Digestion and select AAS-Fire Assay. In addition to the labs QA/QC procedures, InZinc inserted blind standards, blanks or lab-directed duplicates by special instruction - every tenth sample. The results from the QA/QC samples were within industry norms.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events of developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipates, intends, estimates, plans, postulate, indicate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although InZinc believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or actions, and that actual results or actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 and for the three months ended March 31, 2026 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, InZinc disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: InZinc Mining Ltd.