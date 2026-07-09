

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) and Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., a unit of Samsung Epis Holdings Co. Ltd. (0126Z0.KS), announced that they have entered into a license and commercialization agreement for OPUVIZ in Canada.



OPUVIZ is a biosimilar referencing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (REGN) Eylea, an FDA-approved, anti-VEGF, administered intravitreal injection to treat certain serious retinal diseases.



Under the agreement, Samsung Bioepis will take charge of registration and manufacture of the products, while Teva Canada will lead the commercialization.



OPUVIZ received Health Canada approval in October 2025. The drug is indicated to treat serious retinal conditions, including neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and visual impairment resulting from macular edema secondary to central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) or branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO), among others.



Samsung Bioepis' aflibercept biosimilar is also available in Europe and in Republic of Korea.



Kwang Ryu, Vice President and Team Leader of Business Development at Samsung Bioepis, stated, 'This agreement represents an important step in advancing our growth strategy in North America and expanding access of ophthalmic biologic medicines in Canada. Through our collaboration with Teva we are committed to expanding access to high-quality treatment options in Canada and helping more patients benefit from timely and sustainable care.'



In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares for Teva were trading 0.09 percent lower at $33.20, after closing Thursday's trading 4.07 percent down.



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